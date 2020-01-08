Rosemary Holeman (color)

Rosemary Holeman had a gift for connecting with people, whether she was working as the host of an Omaha children's TV program or walking the streets of Beijing, China.

"She loved being out and about," said daughter Stephanie Holeman of Maryland. "She enjoyed being helpful and she had lots of interests. She was a social butterfly." 

Holeman, 80, died suddenly at home on Jan. 3. 

Holeman grew up in Chicago, where she lived with various relatives because her mother, a single parent, had a hard time making ends meet. As a young girl, she came to Omaha to live with relatives. She graduated from Holy Name High School in 1957. She received a bachelor's degree in English from Duchesne College in 1961 and a master's degree in pastoral studies from Loyola University in New Orleans in 2006. 

As a young woman, she was "Miss Rosemary" on the local "Romper Room" TV show. She also volunteered to help children with special needs, immigrants and families in poverty, her daughter said. 

"I think her motivation for helping people came from her childhood, because she did live with a lot of relatives," Stephanie Holeman said. "She wanted to help children avoid those feelings of uncertainty."

Holeman was associated with the American Red Cross for 60 years, including a paid position in South Korea in 1962-63. She also worked as a youth leader for the Red Cross in Omaha, leaving that job in 1968 to marry Stephen Holeman. 

She was an active volunteer with Madonna School, Holy Name parish, the Servants of Mary, Society of St. Vincent de Paul Society, Camp Fire Girls and Cub Scouts. In her spare time, Holeman enjoyed bicycling, playing tennis and table tennis and participating in the Nebraska Senior State Games. 

An avid traveler, Holeman revisited South Korea in 2004. In 2006, she visited China and would distribute commemorative quarters featuring Nebraska to children there. In Beijing, she noticed a group of children playing table tennis in an alleyway, walked up and began playing with them. 

That same year, Holeman started the Rosemary Club in Omaha for any female named Rosemary or Rose Marie. She told The World-Herald that she feared the name was losing popularity and wanted to celebrate it with group lunches three or four times a year.  

Holeman's funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. Friday at Holy Name Catholic Church, 2901 Fontenelle Blvd. Donations are suggested to Holy Name or the Society of St. Vincent de Paul.

In addition to her daughter and husband of 51 years, Holeman is survived by daughters Tara Kawasaki of Virginia and Kerry Holeman of Massachusetts and son Matthew Holeman of Omaha. She was preceded in death by son Zachary J. Holeman. 

Notable Nebraska, Iowa deaths of 2019

