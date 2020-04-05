Ken Kampfe

Ken Kampfe with his wife Sally Kampfe. Ken Kampfe died Monday at the age of 91.

 COURTESY OF SCOTT MILLER

Longtime Omahan Ken Kampfe is remembered as someone who “led by example” and loved to give back to the community, said his son, John Kampfe.

“I think he approached each day just trying to do the right thing,” his son said.

Ken Kampfe died Monday in Kansas City, Missouri, at age 91 with his wife of 67 years, Sally Kampfe, by his side.

Kampfe had lived in Omaha for 86 years before moving to Kansas City to be close to his sister, Harriet Kampfe Kokjer, and his daughter, Ann Kampfe.

The father of six served as a member of the school board of Omaha’s Westside Community Schools, was on the board of the Omaha Boys & Girls Club and, in his early 80s, was tutoring young students in math.

Sally and Ken Kampfe ran a family business, Willsie Cap & Gown, and were active in their church, spending most of their life as members of Pacific Hills Lutheran Church and then, in later years, at Morning Star Lutheran Church.

The Kampfes also hosted visiting students from Japan, Ethiopia, Argentina and Colombia, and were inducted into the Westside Foundation Hall of Fame in 1992 for a steadfast commitment to raising private funds for Omaha schools.

The Heartland Chapter of the American Red Cross would call Kampfe often, knowing they could rely on him to give blood whenever they needed, his family said. He donated 1,050 units of blood in his lifetime.

He also was a lifelong member of the Downtown Rotary, gave his time to the Salvation Army and served on the board of trustees at Nebraska Methodist Hospital.

In addition to his wife, Kampfe is survived by sons Paul Kampfe of Lincoln, Tom Kampfe of Littleton, Colorado, John Kampfe of Omaha, Clark Kampfe of Austin, Texas; daughter Ann Kampfe of Kansas City; 17 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; and sister Harriet Kokjer of Kansas City. The Kampfes’ adopted son, Kazutomo Goh, preceded him in death.

Notable Nebraska, Iowa deaths of 2020

A roll call of notable people who have died in 2020:

1 of 9

jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email