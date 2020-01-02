Two former Husker players are being evicted from their apartment because of their arrests in connection with an alleged sexual assault.
Andre Hunt and Katerian LeGrone were served notices Dec. 13 that they were in violation of their lease because of the arrests.
Neither has been charged in the case.
PEP-UN, a limited liability company based in Delaware but doing business primarily in Lincoln, sought the eviction notice on behalf of the apartment’s owner. PEP-UN indicated in court filings that it manages the apartments for the owner.
The assault is alleged to have occurred at the apartment in August. According to ESPN, which obtained a copy of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln investigation into the allegation, the two men and the woman at the center of the case agree that they had sex but disagree over whether it was consensual.
An attorney for LeGrone said he would have no comment. An attorney for Hunt could not be reached.
