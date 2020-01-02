Andre Hunt

Andre Hunt, a redshirt freshman receiver from California, is one of two Husker players suspended indefinitely. The other is reserve tight end Katerian Legrone.

 BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Two former Husker players are being evicted from their apartment because of their arrests in connection with an alleged sexual assault.

Andre Hunt and Katerian LeGrone were served notices Dec. 13 that they were in violation of their lease because of the arrests.

Neither has been charged in the case.

PEP-UN, a limited liability company based in Delaware but doing business primarily in Lincoln, sought the eviction notice on behalf of the apartment’s owner. PEP-UN indicated in court filings that it manages the apartments for the owner.

The assault is alleged to have occurred at the apartment in August. According to ESPN, which obtained a copy of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln investigation into the allegation, the two men and the woman at the center of the case agree that they had sex but disagree over whether it was consensual.

An attorney for LeGrone said he would have no comment. An attorney for Hunt could not be reached.

Sign up for The World-Herald's afternoon updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, 402-444-1102

twitter.com/gaarder

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Phone: 402-444-1102.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription