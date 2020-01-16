A former captain with the Boys Town Volunteer Fire Department was dedicated to serving the communities where he lived, a colleague said Thursday. 

Mark E. Horwich, 51, was on duty with the Clover-Roane Volunteer Department of West Virginia when he was killed Saturday in a crash en route to a structure fire near the town of Newton. Horwich was alone in a firetruck that went off the road and crashed, said Adam Smith, the assistant fire chief with the department. 

"Mark was dedicated through and through to the fire service," Smith said. "He provided top-of-the-line training for us and the Spencer (West Virginia) Fire Department, where he also volunteered. He just always wanted to get better as a firefighter." 

Smith said firefighters from Nebraska and across West Virginia are expected to attend the funeral service Saturday at Roane County High School in Spencer. Donations to the "Horwich Family" are being accepted at the Poca Valley Bank, 1 Black Walnut Ave., Spencer, West Virginia, 25276. 

Horwich, a 1986 graduate of Omaha Westside, earned an associate of science degree in mathematics from Northeast Community College in Norfolk, Nebraska. He was the co-owner of a company that developed record-keeping software for fire departments. He also worked for the Roane County Board of Education as a technology systems specialist.

Horwich became a firefighter with Boys Town in 2001, shortly after the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks, his family said in a statement. He and his wife, Sarah Ferrell Horwich, moved their family to West Virginia in December 2015.

"He loved his wife and children dearly," the family's statement said. "There is nothing he would not do for them. He took great pride in his accomplishments within the fire service and with his business, however he was never boastful. If you needed something done, you only had to ask Mark once and he would do it."

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his mother, Deanna Horwich Caniglia, and stepfather, Larry Caniglia, of Ocala, Florida; daughters Genevieve Horwich of Spencer  and Leven Horwich of Papillion; son Pierce Horwich of Papillion; sisters Julie Widman of Lincoln, Suzanne of Omaha, Kristi Rhoads of Belleville, Illinois, and Jill Chavez of Clearwater, Florida; and brother Danny Horwich of Villa Park, California. 

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

