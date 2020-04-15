A cold, soggy Thursday morning is expected to give way to snow by the afternoon across parts of Nebraska and into southwest Iowa, forecasters say.
"Rain will turn into snow Thursday afternoon, but most of it is going to fall south of the (Omaha) metro area," said National Weather Service meteorologist Becky Kern. "From 3 to 5 inches (of snow) is expected along the border between Nebraska, Kansas and into Missiouri and Iowa."
Quiet conditions are expected Wednesday, with northwesterly winds. Some patchy morning fog is possible across western Iowa counties, but that should burn off fairly quickly after sunrise.
Kern said the storm will gather Wednesday in Wyoming before moving east Thursday along and just south of Interstate 80. A mix of rain and snow is expected, which makes snowfall amounts hard to predict.
"There will rain moving in Thursday morning and snow mixed in, too," Kern said. "Everywhere across Nebraska it will be rainy and cold Thursday."
The precipitation is expected to move out late Thursday into Friday morning, when temperatures bounce back into the 50s. Saturday looks much warmer with highs in the 60s, but a bit on the breezy side with gusts likely up to 25-30 mph, Kern said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.