Every Memorial Day weekend for the past 47 years, Pat Brown has walked through Omaha cemeteries decorating the graves of family and friends who otherwise might be forgotten.
"I go all the way back to decorating my aunt's grave in 1973," Brown said. "But I would look around and see other graves of people that I knew with nothing on them, and I'd put down a flower, you know, so they're remembered."
Brown, 82, and her daughters, Bridget and Vicki Brown, and son, Daryl Brown Sr., decorated 35 graves on Sunday. They leave silk flowers or pinwheels and flags for the veterans.
Their day started with 11 graves at Mount Hope Cemetery, 7602 Military Ave. The pair then moved on to Forest Lawn Cemetery, 7909 Mormon Bridge Road, where they tended to 24 more graves. Depending on the weather, the circuit can take up to 3½ hours, Brown said.
No list or maps were needed to find the graves, Brown said. Sitting at home, she can close her eyes and visualize each grave site.
"She's a very detail oriented person," said her friend Cynthia Johnson, who works in the office at King Science and Technology Magnet School. "Pat likes protocol, and she likes things done in detailed order, and she remembers all the names, dates and all the right things."
Brown, an Omaha native, graduated from Central High School in 1955 and studied two years in college before getting married and raising four children. She took a job at Northwestern Bell Telephone and worked as an information specialist for "40 years and six months" before retiring from what had become CenturyLink.
Johnson, who is from Mobile, Alabama, has known Brown for 25 years. Her friend, Johnson said, has a Southern flair for good manners and genteel living.
"She doesn't decorate graves or volunteer for any of the other things she does in order to be recognized," Johnson said. "She has what a I call a genuine heart. She does it because she wants to keep the memories of these people alive."
Brown cherishes the memories of her maternal grandparents, Ned and Bertha Moore, who are buried at Mount Hope Cemetery and are among the first she tends. The Moores played host to the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. in their home at 2011 Ohio St. on June 19, 1958, the only time that he visited Omaha.
"I was 20 years old and I served Dr. King and the Rev. (Ralph) Abernathy dinner that day at my grandparents' house on Ohio Street," Brown said. "That's a day that I never will forget."
A torrent of other dates, times and places flow effortlessly from Brown as she talks about a life filled with service to the community. She credits her family and career with the telephone company for helping to develop her volunteer spirit.
For years, she and other members of her church, Pilgrim Baptist Church, served Thanksgiving dinner to shut-ins. Among the organizations that she's still involved with are the Urban League, NAACP, Order of the Eastern Star (Masons), Central High Alumni Association and the Daughters of the Imperial Council (Shriners).
The COVID-19 pandemic has curtailed many of Brown's activities. She still ferries friends and family to doctor's appointments and burns up the phone, learning to use the Zoom app, to keep in touch with friends and family.
"It's been killing me sitting up here in my home," she said. "But my kids keep after me saying, 'Stay at home. Stay home.' So, I do."
Her daughter, Bridget Brown, marvels at her mother's mental acuity. She said her mother not only remembers every grave site but also the favorite colors of the person buried there so she can select just the right flowers or pinwheel.
"Weeks in advance she's buying up flags and flowers and (pinwheels) and organizing them," Bridget said. "We also have to have cleaning liquid and paper towels to clean up the graves. If there's a hill she can't walk up anymore, she stands at the bottom and directs us until everything is just right. If the pinwheel isn't blowing in the breeze, we reposition it so it does."
Bridget said her 8-year-old grandson, Maxwell Carter, visiting from Atlanta, helped his great grandmother decorate graves this year for the first time. It's a tradition that will be passed along in the family, she said.
"My mother is very old school, and it bothers her when people don't go see the graves of their loved ones," Bridget said. "In her heart, she believes people should not be forgotten and that's something she's taught us all."
