If your small business is looking for a fixer-upper new home in west Omaha, Douglas County may have one for you.

It's the former Douglas County Election Commissioner's office at 225 N. 115th St., near the West Dodge Expressway and Interstate 680. The Douglas County Board voted Tuesday to declare the building as surplus property, solicit bids for it and sell it, provided they get a good offer.

The county estimates the value at $750,000. Bids are scheduled be opened Dec. 20.

The county moved Election Commissioner Brian Kruse and his staff out of the building this fall. It was too small, especially on Election Day, in bad shape and short on parking. The new office is in leased space at 12220 West Center Road.

The 115th Street building has 9,880 square feet. It was built in 1976, so it's only 43 years old. But it's been well-used, as the Douglas County Sheriff's Office and then election commission headquarters.

Jerry Leahy, the county's director of public property, said he could see the proprietors of an insurance office or small law firm being attracted to the building, and not put off by the need for renovations.

"Based on the number of inquiries about when were they moving, and what are we going to do with it, there's interest," Leahy said.

Chris Burbach covers the Douglas County Board, Planning Board and other local government bodies, as well as local neighborhood issues. Follow him on Twitter @chrisburbach. Phone: 402-444-1057.

