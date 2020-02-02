...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 6 PM CST
MONDAY...
* WHAT...FREEZING DRIZZLE EXPECTED. TOTAL ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF A
LIGHT GLAZE. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 35 MPH.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA AND
SOUTHWEST IOWA.
* WHEN...FROM 5 AM TO 6 PM CST MONDAY.
* IMPACTS...VERY SLIPPERY SIDEWALKS, ROADS AND BRIDGES ARE
POSSIBLE. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING OR
EVENING COMMUTE.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. PREPARE FOR POSSIBLE
POWER OUTAGES.
THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN
BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1.
&&
1 of 6
Tyson, Luna and Tatiana Schaefer of Omaha, from left, enjoy a stroll Sunday on the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge. The Schaefer family was looking forward to a Super Bowl party with family.
Jimmie Gunnels, 64, of Omaha, rides his bicycle Sunday across the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge. Gunnels said he rides almost every day no matter the weather. "Sometimes it's just 19 or 20 (degrees), but I go out because I get bored in my apartment. To have a day like this in February is amazing."
Jimmie Gunnels, 64, of Omaha, rides his bicycle Sunday across the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge. Gunnels said he rides almost every day no matter the weather. "Sometimes it's just 19 or 20 (degrees), but I go out because I get bored in my apartment. To have a day like this in February is amazing."
Groundhog Day 2020 turned into the kind of pleasant day that many Omahans said they wouldn't mind repeating over and over.
The National Weather Service reported that Punxsutawney Phil did not see his shadow Sunday morning in Pennsylvania, meaning that spring is supposed to arrive six weeks early. As far as Jimmie Gunnels, 64, of Omaha was concerned, the groundhog got it right.
Gunnels paused his bicycle ride at the midway point of the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge to soak in the sunshine. With temperatures soaring into the 50s, including a high of 58 at 3 p.m. — the fourth-highest temperature for Feb. 2 since record-keeping began — Gunnels said he was "feeling great."
"I ride over this bridge all the time in all kinds of weather," he said. "Sometimes it's just 19 or 20 (degrees), but I go out because I get bored in my apartment. To have a day like this in February is amazing."
Tyson and Tatiana Schaefer took their daughter, Luna, for a walk on the bridge after eating breakfast downtown. They were biding their time until meeting up with family members to watch the Super Bowl.
"We're looking forward to having fun with the family and eating good food," said Tyson, who was pulling for the Kansas City Chiefs.
Daughter Luna, a self-described California girl looking très chic in her sunglasses, was on the San Francisco 49ers bandwagon. Her neutral mom said she was just relishing the sunshine.
"We just like to be outside with family," Tatiana said. "We are from the Bellevue Berry Farm, so it's nice to have a Sunday off."
Tyffany Sorto and her American Bully dog, Blossom, went for a walk with Ruby Ramirez and her dog, Kofi. The ladies weren't even aware of the big game to come, but they did know it was Groundhog Day.
"Just because of the weather, we were able to get out and walk," Sorto said. "It's just an awesome day. Blossom's enjoying it."
Enjoy the awesome days when you can, said Taylor Nicolaisen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley. Monday's high temperature is expected to be 15 to 20 degrees lower than today, he said. The average high temperature for this time of year is 35 degrees.
"A cold front is going to sweeping through (Monday) starting about 3 a.m.," Nicolaisen said. "The highs are going to be pretty close to freezing. We're expecting the high to be about 40 near the Missouri state line and 30 closer to South Dakota."
The weather service forecast calls for a strong upper-level trough to descend from the Pacific Northwest into Colorado on Monday, bringing a significant winter storm to the Rockies and High Plains. Eastern Nebraska and Iowa will see gusty north winds and potentially some freezing drizzle or light snow.
The core of the upper-level trough is expected to shift east Tuesday and Wednesday. That means the snow forecast has been reduced to a trace to 2 inches Tuesday, with higher snow totals likely in western Nebraska.
Nicoliasen understands Midlands residents are hopeful that Punxsutawney Phil's prediction of an early spring is accurate. He doesn't, however, put much stock in the rodent's prognostications.
"You might as well just flip a coin," he said. "Today's the day to enjoy. Tomorrow, we get back to reality."
10 unusual weather events in the Midlands through the years
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.