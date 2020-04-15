Food Bank for the Heartland is partnering with Bellevue Public Schools to host a free drive-up mobile pantry at Mission Middle School in Bellevue beginning at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

People can pick up 28-pound prepackaged boxes filled with such items as pasta and sauce, rice, beans, peanut butter and jelly and canned fruits and vegetables. Fresh produce and sliced bread also will be offered.

The school is at 2202 Washington St. The event will run until the 160-plus boxes are gone.

Thursday, Food Bank for the Heartland will do the same thing with Millard Public Schools.

That mobile pantry will run from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Ron Witt Support Services Center, 13737 Industrial Road.

People should stay in their vehicles. Volunteers will help to direct traffic and load food into vehicles. 

Nearly 190 prepackaged boxes filled with nonperishable staple items will be available. Boxes will include items such as pasta, rice, beans, peanut butter and canned fruits and vegetables. Fresh produce and sliced bread also will be available. 

The boxes were assembled at Food Bank for the Heartland, where volunteers are practicing social distancing as well as hand-washing and following food safety guidelines. 

