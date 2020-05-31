A state of emergency and curfew have been declared in Omaha, and no one is to be out in public from 8 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday, Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert said during a press conference Sunday.
The state of emergency will run for 72 hours, which is the limit of the mayor's authority. If an extension is needed, she said she'll ask for one from the City Council.
Council Bluffs is also instituting a curfew beginning at 8 p.m. tonight.
During the curfew, no one is to be in public spaces — or private spaces accessible to the public, Stothert said. During the noncurfew period, group sizes are to be limited to 25, she said.
The declaration and curfew come in the wake of two nights of protests and violence, including the fatal shooting late Saturday of a young black man in the Old Market.
Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer said the suspect in that shooting is in police custody and has not been jailed.
Police asked anyone with information about the shooting to call the homicide unit at 402-444-5656.
Stay with Omaha.com for more on this developing story.
Second day of protest leads to damage in Omaha
