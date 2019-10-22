Owner of Reign Lounge

Neighbors see the bar “as another urban hip-hop bar with a bunch of troublemakers, and that’s not what we’re about,” said Reign Lounge owner James Overton.

Residents told the Omaha City Council on Tuesday that they’ve had enough of the noise, traffic, disturbances and fights that Reign Lounge brought to their Florence neighborhood.

The council heard their complaints, voting 7-0 to recommend that the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission require Reign Lounge owner James Overton to reapply for his liquor license.

Several, including Councilman Rich Pahls and Councilwoman Aimee Melton, said they hoped Overton would learn from his mistakes, try again and work better with neighbors.

Council member Pete Festersen, who represents Florence, said he wants Reign’s license revoked. He said Overton and Reign have had chances to improve and fell short.

Overton, who has said his bar is disliked in Florence because it caters to young black patrons, said he has done what the council asked of him, boosting security and roping off parking.

He hopes to build a black-owned entertainment district in Florence that spurs economic growth and activity similar to what’s been seen in Benson and other Omaha neighborhoods.

“I’m not here to actually be the bad guy,” Overton testified on Tuesday. “All we want to do is run a good business.”

But Florence residents and business owners said Overton hasn’t been a good neighbor. They complained about too little parking for the crowds and too little control of patrons outside.

One neighbor, John Lemen, said he and his wife went door to door to make sure neighbors who couldn’t attend Tuesday’s meeting got the chance to have their voices heard.

Most shared stories about problems with noise, parking or patrons, he said. His wife, Diane, showed a cellphone video of people yelling at one another outside the club.

Neighbor Nicholas Maslowski told the council in written testimony that he can’t sleep in his home’s bedroom at night because it faces the bar. He moved his bed into the living room.

Nearby business owners, including Lonnie Albertson of Albertson Brothers Glass, reported finding garbage and vomit in their parking lots.

Members of the Florence neighborhood watch said they have found used condoms and drug paraphernalia on the ground after bargoers go home.

And neighbors said they’ve seen grassy areas along curbs that were driven over. Roping off some areas, including the Florence branch of the Omaha Public Library, helped, they said.

Police have issued 11 tavern reports for possible liquor license violations against the bar since it opened in 2017, a city lawyer said. At least 10 involved disturbances or fights.

The police presence near the bar, south of Interstate 680 in Florence, spiked after the 2018 shooting death of Army Sgt. Kyle LeFlore outside the bar.

With the council’s action Tuesday, Reign must now go before the state Liquor Commission for a hearing to determine whether the complaints warrant requiring Overton start over on his liquor license application.

The state typically sides with local recommendations, particularly when the support is unanimous. It most recently required downtown dance spot Club Karma to reapply for its liquor license.

If the state rules in favor of the city, Overton, too, will have to start the process over and apply for a new liquor license.

In so doing, Overton would have to answer more detailed questions from the City Council and liquor commission about what has gone wrong at the bar.

Many bars required to take this step close rather than face a second hearing on a new license. Overton said he’s likely to apply again.

Councilman Ben Gray said he hoped Overton could turn things around. He said people need to acknowledge the role of race in some people’s reactions to the bar.

He also said the council wasn’t treating the business any differently from other bars that have had public safety problems, and he defended Florence as a strong neighborhood with good people.

