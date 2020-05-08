...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM CDT
MONDAY...
* WHAT...SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES AS LOW AS AROUND 30 DEGREES
ARE EXPECTED.
* WHERE...IN NEBRASKA, THURSTON, BURT, DODGE AND WASHINGTON
COUNTIES. IN IOWA, MONONA, HARRISON, SHELBY, POTTAWATTAMIE AND
MONTGOMERY COUNTIES.
* WHEN...FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM CDT MONDAY.
* IMPACTS...FROST AND FREEZE CONDITIONS MAY KILL CROPS, OTHER
SENSITIVE VEGETATION AND POSSIBLY DAMAGE UNPROTECTED OUTDOOR
PLUMBING.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. TO PREVENT
FREEZING AND POSSIBLE BURSTING OF OUTDOOR WATER PIPES THEY SHOULD
BE WRAPPED, DRAINED, OR ALLOWED TO DRIP SLOWLY. THOSE THAT HAVE
IN-GROUND SPRINKLER SYSTEMS SHOULD DRAIN THEM AND COVER ABOVE-
GROUND PIPES TO PROTECT THEM FROM FREEZING.
&&
Pony rides at the Florence Mill Farmers Market in 2013.
The Florence Mill Farmers Market, perhaps the most idyllic market in the Omaha metro area, will close for a year, in part because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Linda “The Mill Lady” Meigs said problem-plagued construction at the historic mill has weighed on her, so given the risks from the virus, she decided to take a year off, finish the work and reopen stronger in 2021.
“I’m trying to make a positive out of the negative of the COVID-19,” said Meigs, who noted that she’s 70 and that many of her vendors are older. “It’s just a good year to take a sabbatical and not expose everyone.”
One of Meigs’ longtime vendors still plans to sell produce on Sundays. Thomas Farms of Decatur, Nebraska, will set up a truck stand there from 10 a.m . to 1 p.m., starting June 7. Jim and Sylvia Thomas said they will have eggs, asparagus and other early season produce that first Sunday and more variety as the season progresses.
When the mill is reopened in 2021, it will have modern bathrooms, an outdoor sink for use by vendors and the public and, if all goes well, a new patio.
“Nothing is a given,” Meigs said wryly after her first contractor installed the bathroom but neglected to build a sewer line to connect it to the city’s system.
Meigs rescued the historic structure from demolition in 1998 when a World-Herald article about its likely demise inspired her to buy it.
Now, 22 years later, it’s become a home to the market and arts and cultural events in North Omaha. In The World-Herald’s “Omaha ABCs” children’s book, the Florence Mill illustrates the letter “F.”
The mill was built in 1846 by Mormons for their winter quarters, and its timbers are among the only visible remnants of their stay in Omaha.
The Florence Mill is a nonprofit, and interested people can donate to its restoration via this month's Omaha Gives! campaign, Meigs said.
