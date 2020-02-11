It’s the same old story at the Reign Lounge in Florence, nearby neighbors say: Unruly crowds, weekend brawls and the occasional sound of gunfire.
In recent months, bar owner James Overton says, he has taken steps to address those concerns, adding security and attempting to rope off private parking lots and public rights-of-way where his patrons sometimes improperly park.
But those who live near the bar, 8919 N. 30th St., told the Omaha City Council on Tuesday that Overton’s efforts haven’t solved the violence and disorderly conduct that at times spills into the surrounding neighborhood.
After hearing testimony from residents, an Omaha police officer and the city treasurer, the council agreed, voting 7-0 against recommending a new liquor license to the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission.
Sign up for World-Herald news alerts
Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.
The council last May gave Overton an ultimatum: Spend the next five months addressing the issues that have plagued the bar, or risk having to reapply for a liquor license. In October, local residents told council members that little had changed, and the council unanimously voted to recommend that the liquor commission require Overton to reapply for his license.
“This has been a long road, and I think the road needs to end today,” Councilman Pete Festersen said in remarks prior to Tuesday’s vote.
The fate of Overton’s license now heads to the Liquor Control Commission, which will decide whether to grant a new license to the bar. The bar on Tuesday was ordered closed by the Douglas County Health Department for operating without a permit to serve food.
Overton on Tuesday said he’s worked hard to comply with the city’s demands. In addition to beefing up security at the bar, he said he’s attempted to acquire more space for parking, though he hasn’t been able to do so. Neighbors have complained that the bar doesn’t have enough space or parking for the number of people who frequent the establishment.
But Councilman Ben Gray told Overton that it’s the violent acts associated with the bar, and not parking issues, that are most concerning to city officials. Councilman Brinker Harding said he wanted Overton to take more responsibility for the conduct stemming from his bar.
“Where does my responsibility end?” Overton said in remarks to local media after Tuesday’s vote. “ . . . I can’t go home with (the bar’s patrons). I can’t drive their cars to their houses.”
Since the council’s vote in October, the Omaha Police Department has spent about 200 man hours on calls related to Reign, Lt. Nick Muller told the council. Some of those calls were about large groups fighting and other assaults, Muller said.
Overton said some of those calls were about conduct that occurred after patrons had left his bar and should not be attributed to Reign.
Donna Waller, the city treasurer, testified Tuesday that the city estimates Overton has about $4,000 of outstanding taxes related to running a bar. He attempted to pay off some of that Tuesday, but the city needed more information from Overton before it could accept those payments, Waller said.
Overton said his bar is one of the largest in Omaha that primarily caters to black clientele. Losing his liquor license would mean the loss of an entertainment business in North Omaha — an area Overton said needs more amenities like the ones in Benson, Blackstone and other areas of town.
Lonnie Albertson, who owns Albertson Brothers Glass next door to the bar, said he has witnessed Overton make changes to the bar in recent months. He wished Overton the best.
But, Albertson said, “he does not have the building, the security or the parking to carry on what he’s got going on.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.