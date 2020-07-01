Five outdoor public pools opened in Omaha on Wednesday, thanks to anonymous donors.

The five pools, which are spread across the city, had been scheduled to remain closed this year because of the coronavirus. The pools are: Miller Park, 6285 N. 30th St.; Roanoke, 4848 N. 113th St.; Hitchcock, 5025 S. 45th St.; Zorinsky, 3808 S. 156th St.; and Elmwood, 606 S. Happy Hollow Blvd.

At Miller Pool, neighbors and children signed thank-you cards Wednesday for the anonymous donors, Mayor Jean Stothert and Parks Director Brook Bench.

Admission will be $2 per session, with the proceeds going to the Food Bank for the Heartland. Children under age 2 are admitted free.

Three indoor pools, at Montclair, Mockingbird and Common Ground Community Centers, also opened Wednesday.

Photos: Our best staff images from June 2020

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email