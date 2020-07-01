Lucille Billesbach, 8, sprays her brother, Quentin Billesbach, 10, of Fort Calhoun, Nebraska, with water at Miller Park in Omaha. Five outdoor city pools opened for the summer Wednesday amid the novel coronavirus pandemic after anonymous donors helped cover operating costs.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Mason Leger-Citizen, 4, of Omaha, swims at Miller Park in Omaha on Wednesday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
From left, Quiotis Cross, 12, Jayley Cross, 10, and their cousin, Aubrey Bryant, 12, all of Omaha, slide together at Miller Park on Wednesday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A lifeguard watches as families swim at Miller Park on Wednesday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Evita Billesbach, 5, of Fort Calhoun, Nebraska, goes down a dragon-shaped slide at Miller Park on Wednesday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A child signs a thank-you card for a donor who helped open the city pool at Miller Park in Omaha. Anonymous donors helped cover operating costs for five city outdoor pools.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Isaiah Bennett, 12, left, and Jaquari Vaughn, 9, of Omaha, swim together at Miller Park on Wednesday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Families swim at Miller Park in Omaha on Wednesday.
Five outdoor public pools opened in Omaha on Wednesday, thanks to anonymous donors.
The five pools, which are spread across the city, had been scheduled to remain closed this year because of the coronavirus. The pools are: Miller Park, 6285 N. 30th St.; Roanoke, 4848 N. 113th St.; Hitchcock, 5025 S. 45th St.; Zorinsky, 3808 S. 156th St.; and Elmwood, 606 S. Happy Hollow Blvd.
At Miller Pool, neighbors and children signed thank-you cards Wednesday for the anonymous donors, Mayor Jean Stothert and Parks Director Brook Bench.
