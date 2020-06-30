Just in time.

Five outdoor public pools in Omaha open Wednesday, at the start of what is forecast to be a long stretch of 90-degree weather.

The pools, which were scheduled to remain closed this year because of the coronavirus, are opening thanks to anonymous donors.

Hours will be 11 a.m. until 4 p.m., and 4:30 to 8 p.m. daily until August 9. Admission will be $2 per session, with the proceeds going to the Food Bank for the Heartland. Children under age 2 are admitted free.

Outdoor pools that are open are: Miller Park, 6285 N. 30th St.; Roanoke, 4848 N. 113th St.; Hitchcock, 5025 S. 45th St.; Zorinsky, 3808 S. 156th St.; and Elmwood, 606 S. Happy Hollow Blvd.

Donors provided about $700,000 to fund the pools.

Three indoor pools, at Montclair, Mockingbird and Common Ground Community Centers, already were scheduled to open Wednesday.

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk.

