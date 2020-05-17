Two more residents of the Life Care Center of Elkhorn have been hospitalized with COVID-19, and five more staff members have tested positive, Executive Director Michelle Yosick said.

No new cases among residents had been discovered as of Sunday. Two tests were still pending. Fifty-one residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, and 25 have tested negative.

Seven residents have been hospitalized.

As of Sunday, 22 staff members had tested positive, 30 had tested negative, and test results were pending for others. Ill employees were recovering at home, Yosick said, and will return based on federal health guidelines.

Residents who test positive have been isolated and are receiving care.

