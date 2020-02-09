Five people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash Sunday evening on westbound Interstate 80 southwest of Omaha.

The crash led to the closing of the westbound lanes of I-80 between the 144th Street/Nebraska Highway 50 exit and the Nebraska Highway 370 exit.

All of the injured were taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy.

According to a Sarpy County emergency dispatcher, one person was taken to the hospital with CPR in progress, three were in critical condition and one person suffered minor injuries.

Details on the nature of the crash weren't immediately available.

The crash was reported about 8:15 p.m. in the westbound lanes of I-80 near Highway 370.

Westbound I-80 was still closed as of 9:45 p.m. Traffic was being routed west on Highway 370 and south on Highway 50.

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Phone: 402-444-1102.

