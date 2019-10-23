A Five Below store opened at Shadow Lake Towne Center in Papillion earlier this month.

The grand opening was Oct. 11 for the company's fourth store in the Omaha metro area.

Five Below is a discounted clothing store geared toward children and teens that sells products that cost up to $5. 

Sign up for The World-Herald's afternoon updates

Receive a summary of the day’s popular and trending stories from Omaha.com.

Fortune 500 and 1,000 companies in Omaha

The Omaha area is home to 10 companies among the Fortune 500 and 1,000. 

1 of 9

Sign up for The World-Herald's afternoon updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

rmoring@owh.com, 402-444-1084,

twitter.com/roseannmoring

Tags

Reporter - Politics

Roseann covers politics for The World-Herald. Before she came to The World-Herald in 2011, she covered politics for the Springfield, Mo., News-Leader. Follow her on Twitter @roseannmoring. Phone: 402-444-1084.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription