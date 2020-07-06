Omaha-area hospitals reported about five dozen fireworks-related injuries in late June and early July.
In one incident Friday night, a 34-year-old man was lighting fireworks on the sidewalk in front of a house near 43rd and Corby Streets. A witness told Omaha police that a dud firework didn't go off, so the man picked it up and re-lit the short fuse. The firework ignited, severely damaging the man's hand. He was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center.
In another incident Saturday night, a 14-year-old boy was injured near 60th and Pinkney Streets when he went to light an M-80 firework. As he was walking back, he told officers, he accidentally kicked it over. The firework then went off and hit his leg. The boy was taken to Immanuel Medical Center with injuries to both legs. He also complained of ringing in his ears.
Nine people were treated for fireworks-related injuries in the emergency room at Children’s Hospital & Medical Center between June 29 and Sunday, a hospital spokeswoman said Monday. Children’s treated burns and eye injuries, the spokeswoman said, and sparklers seemed to be a main culprit.
Thirteen people were treated at the Nebraska Medical Center for fireworks-related injuries on Friday and Saturday, a hospital spokeswoman said.
A spokeswoman for CHI Health said 31 people were treated over the weekend for fireworks injuries in the hospital system's metro-area emergency rooms.
Methodist Health System reported six fireworks injuries: two people suffered eye injuries and others sustained minor burns.
Omaha police said up through early Monday, they had received 1,882 fireworks complaints in June and July, which is an increase of more than 30% from the same period in 2019. Officers wrote 14 citations throughout June and July for violation of the city's fireworks ordinance.
