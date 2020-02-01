A firefighter with the Papillion Fire Department was injured in a house fire south of Papillion on Saturday evening.
Scanner traffic indicated one person was transported from the fire to the Nebraska Medical Center in critical condition.
Sgt. Brian Stolley with the La Vista Police Department tweeted, "Hoping for a speedy recovery to an injured @PapillionFire firefighter."
Hoping for a speedy recovery to an injured @PapillionFire firefighter. #oneteamonefight @lavistapolice @FirePapillion pic.twitter.com/mFPlznNaWU— Sgt. Brian Stolley (@SgtStolley) February 2, 2020
Firefighters from five different departments worked to extinguish the blaze that began about 6 p.m. near 102nd Street and Sutter Avenue in the Richfield area south of Papillion, according to a tweet from Sgt. Kyle Percifield with the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office.
Firefighters were still working to extinguish the fire at 9 p.m.
All of the fire agencies here are working hard but it's an uphill battle. https://t.co/7VXqsSGOSG pic.twitter.com/p1UfJfQeFG— Sgt. Kyle Percifield (@SCSO_Percifield) February 2, 2020
