Firefighters worked for more than three hours Saturday to extinguish a house fire south of Papillion.

A firefighter with the Papillion Fire Department was injured in a house fire south of Papillion on Saturday evening.

Scanner traffic indicated one person was transported from the fire to the Nebraska Medical Center in critical condition.

Sgt. Brian Stolley with the La Vista Police Department tweeted, "Hoping for a speedy recovery to an injured @PapillionFire firefighter."

Firefighters from five different departments worked to extinguish the blaze that began about 6 p.m. near 102nd Street and Sutter Avenue in the Richfield area south of Papillion, according to a tweet from Sgt. Kyle Percifield with the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office.

Firefighters were still working to extinguish the fire at 9 p.m.

