Three cats died Tuesday and an Omaha home was damaged in what fire officials are describing as arson.

The home at 2117 Ohio St. had been the scene of several police calls in the prior 24 hours, according to a report by the Omaha Fire Department.

A 37-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of first-degree arson.

The Fire Department was called to the home about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday and when firefighters arrived, they found flames coming from a main-floor bedroom window.

The occupants in the house and their two dogs were able to get out safely, said Battalion Chief Scott Fitzpatrick. Three cats perished.

