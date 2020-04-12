Fire caused about $65,000 in damage to a west Omaha home and its contents Sunday afternoon.
Omaha fire officials say the cause was careless disposal of smoking materials.
The fire caused significant damage to the home's garage and attic, according to Battalion Chief Scott Fitzpatrick.
The fire at 11205 Martha Circle was reported about 3:20 p.m.
