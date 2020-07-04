A fire severely damaged a house under construction near 180th Street and Grand Avenue just after 5:30 a.m. Saturday.

Pictures from social media showed parts of the house charred and burned down to the frame.

There were no medical transports resulting from the fire, according to Douglas County dispatch.

