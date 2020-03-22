A fire at a southwest Omaha apartment complex on Sunday caused extensive damage to the second and third floors of one of the buildings.
Firefighters saw smoke and flames as they drove up to the burning building in the Enclave apartment complex, 5125 S. 99th Plaza. The fire was reported after 2:15 p.m.
The initial scanner calls indicated people might be trapped, but a 911 dispatcher said no one had to be taken to the hospital from the scene.
Rich Soriano and his wife, Marisz, had just sold their house in Des Moines and were moving Sunday into a third-floor apartment in the building. They already had unloaded many of their belongings in the apartment.
Rich Soriano said he was getting more things out of a U-Haul truck when he spotted flames on a second-floor balcony.
Soriano said he and another man went into the apartment building and started knocking on doors to make sure everybody was evacuating. As far as he knows, everyone got out safely.
Even though the couple's belongings likely are damaged, Soriano said, "thankfully, no one was hurt."
