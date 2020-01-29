20200130_new_fire_pic_cm007

Omaha firefighters battle a fire at Three Happiness Express restaurant at 5103  Leavenworth St. early Wednesday.

 CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

A fire at a popular Chinese restaurant in midtown Omaha early Wednesday caused traffic on Leavenworth Street to be shut down in both directions.

The fire at Three Happiness Express, 5103 Leavenworth St., was reported just after 6 a.m. Fire crews advised that Leavenworth Street would be closed from 50th Street to 52nd Street. 

The fire was declared out about 6:20 a.m. and the street reopened in both directions by 7 a.m. No injuries were reported. 

Three Happiness Express is a traditional Chinese restaurant, according to its Facebook page. The restaurant offers house specialties and vegetarian dishes. 

