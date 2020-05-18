Parking meter

Parking meters, which people haven't needed to plug since the end of March because of the coronavirus pandemic, must be fed again beginning June 1, Park Omaha officials said Monday.

Parking meters, which people haven't needed to plug since the end of March because of the coronavirus pandemic, must be fed again beginning June 1, Park Omaha officials said Monday.

Those who fail to pay the meter after that date first will be issued a warning citation.

Park Omaha has begun enforcing all other parking violations. Safety violations, such as obstructing traffic or a fire hydrant, will result in an immediate citation.

Those who are cited on suspicion of other violations, such as overtime parking, will be given one warning.

Long-term parkers are asked to return to their off-street options.

Shared curbside spaces for downtown restaurants will continue to be available in most areas, officials said. A map of those spaces will be available on ParkOmaha.com.

