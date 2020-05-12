We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

The unprecedented flood of mail-in ballots for Nebraska’s primary meant only a trickle of voters showed up at polling places in person Tuesday.

The outbreak of COVID-19 cast a shadow over the election but appears to have contributed to higher-than-normal overall turnout. Douglas County Election Commissioner Brian Kruse said he expected a total turnout of 35%, which would smash the modern-day record of 27% set in 2006.

“We’ve never done this before. It’s so weird,” Kruse said.

About 111,000 mail-in ballots had been picked up by midday, with more pickups from dropoff sites planned later in the day. That’s about 10 times as many mail-in votes as in 2016 and 2018.

“The actual number of ballots is off the charts,” Kruse said.

Because of all the early votes, the county’s 237 precincts were expecting only 50-100 voters each — a relatively light day for poll workers.

“We’re hearing it’s really quiet out there,” Kruse said.

Poll workers across the county, and the state, carefully separated ballot stations and marked social-distance boundaries on the floor with blue tape.

Voters were given masks to wear, and pens to keep after they voted.

There were no “I voted” stickers.

Poll workers also received safety kits that included an N95 mask, gloves, sanitizer, disinfectant wipes and a face shield.

For the most part, those who turned up in person were people like Donna Dutcher, 50, who voted in the morning at St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church on West Maple Road because she likes to be around people.

“I’m a social person. I’m tired of being isolated,” said Dutcher, who wore a homemade black mask.

Dutcher wasn’t worried about coming into contact with other people.

“People are social distancing at Walmart and Home Depot. They can do it when they vote, too,” she said.

At Dundee Elementary School, Joslynn Hoburg said she also likes going to the polling place.

“It's a fun experience," she said. "I like seeing all the signs, and it just reminds me of why I vote."

Others were like Alyc Beasley, 26, who missed the deadline for the mail-in ballot. So she showed up first thing to cast her ballot at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in northwest Omaha — she was a little apprehensive until she saw the polling place was nearly empty.

Nothing was going to stop the committed Democrat from voting for former Vice President Joe Biden, she said. She’s not a fan of President Donald Trump.

“I hope there’s a good turnout. This election is very important,” she said. “We’ve just got to get the Oompa Loompa out of office.”

Marlys Nicolosi, who voted at the A.V. Sorensen branch library at 48th and Cass Streets, said she usually votes by mail but sent a request for a ballot to the wrong email address. She discovered her error too late.

"I will probably never vote in person again," she said.

Kruse said he wanted to avoid a debacle like last month’s Wisconsin primary, which featured the spectacle of masked voters standing for hours in long lines to vote. In that election, many poll workers refused to show up, which meant consolidating many polling sites into just a few.

That happened at only a few locations in Omaha.

“Two things really helped us,” Kruse said. “We had time — we had two months to prepare. And we worked really hard not to have a consolidation of polling places.”

The nonpartisan voting rights group Civic Nebraska said the massive move to mail-in voting was reflected across the state, too.

The group said in a press release nearly 500,000 Nebraskans had requested mail-in ballots for the primary, and nearly 360,000 had been returned as of Monday.

The previous record for early mail-in ballots was 59,000, in 2018. The more than 360,000 mail-in ballots that had been returned by Monday was 50,000 more than the total number of voters by all methods (early, mail-in and day-of) in 2016, the last presidential election year.

“We’re grateful to the overwhelming number of Nebraskans who voted by mail, which is a secure and convenient way to cast a ballot in sickness and in health,” said John Cartier, Civic Nebraska’s director of voting rights, in a statement. “Nebraska voters were presented with a challenge this election year, and they have risen to it.”

