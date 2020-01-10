...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST
Mark Witt of the Nebraska Department of Transportation erects a barricade at U.S. Highway 30 and Dovehill Road west of Kearney in July. Officials closed Highway 30 from Kearney to Elm Creek because water was running over the highway at multiple places.
It was bad enough when flooding in March blew out the approaches to the bridge over the Pine Creek in north-central Nebraska's Rock County.
Extreme rains in September then generated even worse flooding, and the bridge itself was washed away.
Officials in Rock County, along with 15 other Nebraska counties, had been hoping for federal disaster aid after Gov. Pete Ricketts asked President Donald Trump to issue the second federal disaster declaration of the year for the state. The first federal disaster declaration was triggered by the March flooding, Nebraska's costliest disaster on record.
This week, officials in those 16 counties learned their hopes were in vain. The federal government has turned down, for a second time, the state's request for federal aid for damage caused by late summer storms.
"I don't know what the county is going to do," said Doug Fox, emergency management director for Region 24 in Nebraska, which includes Rock County. "I'm a little overwhelmed that we didn't get the disaster declaration."
The Pine Creek bridge is especially important to residents in the Bassett area.
Fox said that the September floods were more costly and destructive in his area than the March flooding.
For the second request for a federal disaster declaration, the state was seeking federal aid to help with $3 million in damages for the period of July 15 to Sept. 17.
While $3 million doesn't sound like a lot of money, it's a big deal for rural counties, Fox said. Many of the same counties were hit by the March flooding, and their budgets were strained by problems the rest of the summer as rain and storms continued.
Still, the amount of damage didn't reach the threshold required to merit federal aid, according to a spokeswoman for the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
"We (FEMA) reaffirm our original findings that the impact from this event is not of the severity and magnitude that warrants a major disaster declaration," Kristiana Sanford said. The decision was made by FEMA's acting administrator, Pete Gaynor.
Federal aid is intended to help with those disasters that outstrip a state's ability to cope on its own.
The counties still may have some hope of assistance, said Bryan Tuma, assistant director of the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency. Because Ricketts had declared a state of emergency as a result of those late summer storms, the state may be able to activate its emergency funds. Counties may qualify to be reimbursed for up to 50 percent of eligible expenses, Tuma said.
If state aid is forthcoming, it will be helpful, but not as significant as federal aid. Under federal disaster aid, the federal government covers 75 percent of the cost, while the state and local governments cover 12.5 percent apiece.
People look at flooded cars in the Holiday Inn parking lot in Kearney on Wednesday.
Buffalo County roads, such as 280th Road southeast of Pleasanton, were covered with runoff Tuesday morning. Unofficially, about 3½ inches on rain fell at this location, but much higher totals — including as much as 9 inches — fell elsewhere in the Kearney area.
Mark Witt of the Nebraska Department of Transportation, erects a barricade at U.S. Highway 30 and Dovehill Road west of Kearney on Tuesday. Officials closed Highway 30 from Kearney to Elm Creek, Witt said, because water was running over the highway at multiple places.
University of Nebraska at Kearney employee Alesia Lange mops up floodwaters inside the Nebraskan Student Union on Tuesday morning. About 2 inches of water covered a large portion of the building’s first floor, including the food court area and office spaces.
Chris Blocher, University of Nebraska at Kearney lead custodian, cleans up floodwaters near the entryway of the Nebraskan Student Union. About 2 inches of water covered a large portion of the building’s first floor, including the food court area and office spaces.
The Kearney Regional Medical Center's parking lot was filled with water Tuesday morning. Director of Marketing Amanda Polacek said flooding did not affect the interior of the hospital or medical clinics, and everything was proceeding normally.
Kearney, in addition to other towns in the surrounding area, is suffering the effects of Monday night's rainstorm. Roads and buildings are flooded, stranding some in their homes.
People look at flooded cars in the Holiday Inn parking lot in Kearney on Wednesday.
JEFF BUNDY/THE WORLD-HERALD
A Nebraska Game and Parks airboat evacuates a family from a flooded house in Gibbon, Nebraska, on Wednesday.
JEFF BUNDY/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Nebraska State Patrol monitors a flooded street in Gibbon, Nebraska, on Wednesday.
JEFF BUNDY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Workers sandbag businesses on Front Street in Gibbon, Nebraska, on Wednesday.
JEFF BUNDY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Highway 30 is shown underwater in Gibbon, Nebraska, on Wednesday.
JEFF BUNDY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Travelers remove their belongings from a flooded hotel in Kearney on Wednesday.
JEFF BUNDY/THE WORLD-HERALD
A truck makes its way down a street past flooded cars in Kearney on Wednesday.
JEFF BUNDY/THE WORLD-HERALD
A flatbed with sandbags drives down Front Street in Gibbon, Nebraska, on Wednesday. The water was expected to crest Wednesday afternoon.
JEFF BUNDY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Buffalo County roads, such as 280th Road southeast of Pleasanton, were covered with runoff Tuesday morning. Unofficially, about 3½ inches on rain fell at this location, but much higher totals — including as much as 9 inches — fell elsewhere in the Kearney area.
TAMMY EATON/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
Mark Witt of the Nebraska Department of Transportation, erects a barricade at U.S. Highway 30 and Dovehill Road west of Kearney on Tuesday. Officials closed Highway 30 from Kearney to Elm Creek, Witt said, because water was running over the highway at multiple places.
MIKE KONZ/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
A motorist turns around on U.S. Highway 30 west of Kearney on Tuesday morning rather than risk plowing through rainfall runoff covering the road.
MIKE KONZ/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
After water spilled over the banks of the Wood River north of Kearney, it filled the ditches along Highway 10.
MIKE KONZ/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
Water rose to the underside of a bridge over Kearney Canal in the 1733 Estates neighborhood in west Kearney on Tuesday.
MIKE KONZ/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
Lexington, Nebraska, including Lakeview Acres, got more than 7 inches of rain in Monday’s storm.
HEATHER HEINEMANN/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
Lexington got more than 7 inches of rain in Monday's storm.
HEATHER HEINEMANN/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
Lexington got more than 7 inches of rain in Monday's storm.
HEATHER HEINEMANN/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
Lexington got more than 7 inches of rain in Monday's storm.
HEATHER HEINEMANN/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
Crossing Employees check out the water running over Airport Road near the camp on the west side of Lexington.
BRIAN NEBEN/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
Looking at the floodwaters east down Highway 30 in Lexington.
BRIAN NEBEN/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
Outside the Student Union at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
UNK COMMUNICATIONS
University of Nebraska at Kearney employee Alesia Lange mops up floodwaters inside the Nebraskan Student Union on Tuesday morning. About 2 inches of water covered a large portion of the building’s first floor, including the food court area and office spaces.
CORBEY R. DORSEY/UNK COMMUNICATIONS
Chris Blocher, University of Nebraska at Kearney lead custodian, cleans up floodwaters near the entryway of the Nebraskan Student Union. About 2 inches of water covered a large portion of the building’s first floor, including the food court area and office spaces.
CORBEY R. DORSEY/UNK COMMUNICATIONS
ASHLEY BEBENSEE/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
Flooding on County Road 737 north of Loomis, Nebraska.
ASHLEY BEBENSEE/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
Floodwaters at the Nebraska Prairie Museum in Holdrege, Nebraska.
ASHLEY BEBENSEE/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
Floodwaters at the Nebraska Prairie Museum in Holdrege, Nebraska.
ASHLEY BEBENSEE/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
Marc Lombardi, a traveler on his way from New York to Las Vegas, navigates a flooded road near Sapp Bros. in Elm Creek.
ERIKA PRITCHARD/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
Marc Lombardi, a traveler on his way from New York to Las Vegas, navigates a flooded road near Sapp Bros. in Elm Creek.
ERIKA PRITCHARD/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
The lake at Yanney Park was flooded Tuesday morning, as visible from the top of Yanney Tower. Yanney Park was closed Tuesday.
ERIKA PRITCHARD/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
The amphitheater at Yanney Park, just a few yards from the lake, was underwater Tuesday morning.
ERIKA PRITCHARD/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
The amphitheater at Yanney Park, just a few yards from the lake, was underwater Tuesday morning.
ERIKA PRITCHARD/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
Parkgoers Tuesday morning look at the effects of Monday night's storm.
ERIKA PRITCHARD/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
Water levels in the pond at North Park in Holdrege were high Tuesday morning. Benches near the pond and docks were under water.
ASHLEY BEBENSEE/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
Water levels in the pond at North Park in Holdrege were high Tuesday morning. Benches near the pond and docks were under water.
ASHLEY BEBENSEE/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
Holdrege Golf Course was hit by floodwaters.
ASHLEY BEBENSEE/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
A car is submerged in floodwaters near the underpass on South Lincoln Street in Holdrege.
ASHLEY BEBENSEE/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
Seldom Lake on Tuesday.
ASHLEY BEBENSEE/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
Seldom Lake on Tuesday.
ASHLEY BEBENSEE/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
The Kearney Regional Medical Center's parking lot was filled with water Tuesday morning. Director of Marketing Amanda Polacek said flooding did not affect the interior of the hospital or medical clinics, and everything was proceeding normally.
ERIKA PRITCHARD/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
Emergency crews work to evacuate hotels in south Kearney.
CITY OF KEARNEY
Odessa Road in Elm Creek, Nebraska.
ERIKA PRITCHARD/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
Flooding closed roads after a massive rainstorm Monday night.
ERIKA PRITCHARD/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
The Sapp Bros. Travel Center in Elm Creek area in Nebraska after flooding hit.
ERIKA PRITCHARD/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
Th Odessa, Nebraska, exit on Interstate 80.
ERIKA PRITCHARD/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
Semitrailer trucks were stuck in floodwaters after a massive storm dumped up to 9 inches of rain in Kearney and other communities.
EERIKA PRITCHARD/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
Flooding at Union Pacific State Recreation Area in Buffalo County, Nebraska.
ERIKA PRITCHARD/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
Emergency responders help after a huge storm dropped up to 9 inches of rain on Kearney and other communities, triggering flooding.
ERIKA PRITCHARD/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
The lake at Cunningham's on the Lake in Kearney.
ERIKA PRITCHARD/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
Cunningham's on the Lake in Kearney.
ERIKA PRITCHARD/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
Cunningham's on the Lake in Kearney.
ERIKA PRITCHARD/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
A flooded Cunningham's on the Lake in Kearney.
ERIKA PRITCHARD/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
Cunningham's on the Lake in Kearney.
ERIKA PRITCHARD/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
Flooding in the Yanney Tower area.
ERIKA PRITCHARD/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
Flooding at the Yanney Marina.
ERIKA PRITCHARD/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
Floodwaters surround Yanney Lake Bridge.
ERIKA PRITCHARD/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
Kayaks float in floodwaters at Yanney Park in Kearney.
ERIKA PRITCHARD/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
A portable toilet was overturned by floodwaters at Yanney Park in Kearney.
