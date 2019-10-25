Jerry Cooper Missing Poster

A poster made by the family of Jerry Cooper. The family is asking anyone with knowledge of Cooper’s whereabouts to contact Omaha police.

A family is asking for Omahans’ help in finding a man they haven’t heard from in months.

Jerry Cooper, 34, of Kansas City, came to Omaha at the end of March to pick up a pet from a shelter, said Cherie White, Cooper’s sister-in-law.

While in town, Cooper went to Jerry’s Bar near 63rd Street and Military Avenue, where his car later was found in the parking lot.

When it was found, a door on the car was open and a cellphone and registration were on the seat, according to an Omaha police report.

White said the family later learned there had been an altercation at the bar when Cooper was there.

Cooper has not reached out to the family, which White said is odd because he has access to an inheritance.

Cooper’s family is coming to Omaha this weekend to put up flyers asking anyone with information about Cooper’s whereabouts to contact Omaha police at 402-444-5600.

“Even if they don’t feel like it’s relevant, it’s relevant to us,” White said.

Sign up for The World-Herald's afternoon updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

emily.nitcher@owh.com, 402-444-1192,

twitter.com/emily_nitcher

Emily covers K-12 education, including Omaha Public Schools. Previously, Emily covered local government and the Nebraska Legislature for The World-Herald. Follow her on Twitter @emily_nitcher. Phone: 402-444-1192.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription