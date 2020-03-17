Jade Lea

Jade Lea, 25, was fatally shot March 9. His family remembers him as being sweet and sensitive and as having “a smile that would captivate any room.”

 COURTESY/TIANNA LEA-BONGE

Jade Lea is remembered by his family as being sweet and sensitive and as having “a smile that would captivate any room.”

The 25-year-old Omaha man was fatally shot March 9 near 49th and Miami Streets.

Police responded to the shooting just after 6:40 p.m. Lea was found with a gunshot wound and was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center, where he later died.

Lea’s family members were soon told that Lea was a registered organ donor.

“We would have made the decision (to donate his organs) anyway,” Lea’s aunt, Tianna Lea-Bonge said. “It gave us a sense of relief, a sense of good coming out of all this.”

Lea-Bonge described her nephew as a “budding model blessed with a brilliant smile.”

“He had a fabulousness about him,” she said. “He had the biggest heart.”

Lea is preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Michael Wilkes; uncle Lamont Bilal; and paternal grandfather, Robert Wade.

He is survived by parents Tere’ Lea-Bonge and Darryl Wade; sisters, Unique Lea-Bonge and Taejha Reed-Bonge; brothers, Carter Lea-Bonge, Tyce Lea-Bonge and Jayden Wade; maternal grandmother, Lori A. Lea-Bonge; paternal grandmother, Emma Wade; aunt Tianna Lea-Bonge; and uncles Ramone Wilkes and Michael Wilkes.

Five people have been arrested in connection with his death. Jermaine Finley, 23, is being held without bail on several charges, including first-degree murder. The others face conspiracy or weapons charges.

A private memorial for Lea is scheduled for March 22.

To plant a tree in memory of is his family as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

jwade@owh.com

