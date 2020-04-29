We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

That old saying “No shirts, no shoes, no service” now has a coronavirus asterisk at Family Fare and Costco.

Customers are expected to wear a mask or some type of face covering to shop there. An exception will be made for babies and customers medically unable to wear a mask.

Family Fare grocery stores alerted customers to the change, which went into effect Monday, in an emailed letter. Costco announced its policy Wednesday, and it will go into effect May 4.

The stores appear to be the first major retailers in the greater metro area to require customers to wear masks.

“We recognize this change may be difficult for some, but we trust our store guests and associates will do the right thing out of the safety and best interest for all,” wrote Dennis Eidson, interim president and CEO of SpartanNash, in the email. SpartanNash is the parent company of Family Fare.

No other grocers reached for comment said they planned to require customers to wear masks.

Christina Gayman, a spokeswoman for Hy-Vee, said the company would require masks of customers if local or state governments mandated them. She noted the Illinois stores will be doing just that. Effective Friday, people in Illinois must wear masks while shopping and at other times in public if they can’t remain 6 feet apart.

A number of grocery stores require employees to wear masks. In addition to Family Fare, Whole Foods began requiring employees to wear masks on April 13, Baker’s on Saturday and Hy-Vee on Monday.

Fareway provides masks to employees but does not require that they wear them, said spokeswoman Emily Toribio. “We are strongly recommending that our employees wear face masks,” she said, adding that the company also provides plastic face shields to frontline employees. Fareway has posted signs encouraging customers to wear masks.

Costco declined to comment, but the store’s website indicates it provides masks to its employees.

Public health officials have said masks combined with social distancing are the best way to slow the spread of the virus. Now that Gov. Pete Ricketts has said he will ease some restrictions in the Omaha metro area effective May 4 , local health officials have said masks and physical distancing take on added importance.

“Everyone has a role to play if we are to stop the spread of this disease,” Douglas County Health Director Adi Pour said earlier this week. “We are also encouraging everyone to wear a mask when you go out in public. Every bit you can do helps.”