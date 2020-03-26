Cooped up for the next month or more?
The peregrine falcon that nests at the Woodmen Tower with her mate has laid her first egg. A couple more are likely to be laid in the days ahead.
In about a month, chicks should peck their way out of the eggs.
The nest is on the 28th floor of the Woodmen Tower, and a camera is trained on it so the public can monitor progress. You'll be able to see the male and female falcon taking turns sitting on the egg. As one falcon arrives to nest-sit, the other takes flight, in search of food.
Falcons have been nesting at Woodmen since 1988 when they were introduced to Omaha as part of a larger conservation effort. The successive pairs that have lived at Woodmen and raised their chicks there have found abundant food in the pigeons and starlings that also live downtown.
Falcons are the fastest bird in the world, capable of flying more than 62 mph and diving at faster than 180 mph.
Last year, Mintaka and Chayton hatched three chicks: Jimmy Falcon, Ellen and Oprah.