A 34-year-old Exeter, Nebraska, man suffered injuries to his chest, arms and hands after a fireworks device exploded in his hands at Branched Oak Recreation Area near Raymond on Friday.
The man was in serious but stable condition as of Saturday, according to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.
Around 10:20 p.m. Friday, the man attempted to discharge a mortar-style device while holding it near his chest, the Game and Parks Commission said in a press release.
The man was taken to the Bryan Medical Center west campus in Lincoln by rescue squad. The incident is under investigation.
