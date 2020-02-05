floodmtg

Fear about flooding is running high in Nebraska. A crowd of several hundred people turned out Tuesday in Fremont for a flood-risk briefing by the National Weather Service.

 NANCY GAARDER/THE WORLD-HERALD

FREMONT, Neb. — If you needed further evidence that Nebraskans are worried about a recurrence of flooding this spring, you could find it Tuesday evening here, in a community that was isolated and surrounded last year by floodwaters.

Hundreds of people filled Christensen Field Arena to hear a National Weather Service update on this year’s flood risk.

“The whole public is concerned. Everybody is on edge,” said Bo Havens, who lives in Fremont and whose Fremont company flooded in 2019.

The crowd received a nuanced, but somewhat reassuring, explanation from National Weather Service hydrologist Dave Pearson.

Weather conditions this year aren’t as perilous as in 2019, when catastrophic flooding hit the region. Four people died, and Nebraska and Iowa sustained about $4.5 billion in damage.

This year, ice in rivers, a major factor last year, isn’t nearly as thick. The ground has largely thawed out, whereas last year the frost was about 18 inches deep or more. More good news: For the next week or so, no big weather systems are expected to dump on the region.

But plenty of winter remains, Pearson told the crowd, so it’s too early to close the book on flood risk. Case in point: Last year at this time, just as this year, Nebraska was largely devoid of snow. A lot can change in a few weeks.

Pearson said the long-term outlook is for February to turn colder, and possibly wetter in the last half of the month.

And there is other worrisome news: Rivers are running extremely high and soils are saturated. Given those factors, the region still faces an above-average risk of flooding, Pearson said.

Pearson assured those gathered in Fremont that their city was not at risk like last year, and if he had to guess, it wouldn’t flood.

That message was taken to heart by some, but worries remain.

“We can hope for the best,” said Dean Papa, also of Fremont. “Things don’t seem to be lining up like they were last year.”

The magnitude of flooding this year will greatly depend on the location and intensity of spring rains, Pearson told the crowd.

The area likely at greatest risk is along the Missouri River, south of Plattsmouth, he said. That’s due to wet conditions in the Dakotas.

The National Weather Service

will release three in-depth flood forecasts in February and March. The first comes out Feb. 13.

Flood of 2019: The aftermath

As Nebraska and Iowa brace for the possibility of spring flooding here's a look back at the devastating floods of 2019. 

1 of 14

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, 402-444-1102

twitter.com/gaarder

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Phone: 402-444-1102.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

To start a new subscription or to add digital access to your print subscription, click Sign Up to join Subscriber Plus.

If you’re already a digital subscriber, Log In.

If you need other assistance, call (844) 466-1452 or email owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started