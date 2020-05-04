An escaped juvenile from the Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center in Kearney was arrested Monday following a chase on Interstate 80 that reached 125 mph.
About 2:45 a.m. Monday, the Nebraska State Patrol was notified that a 17-year-old male from the center had escaped and was believed to be heading east on Interstate 80 in a stolen Chevrolet Impala.
A trooper spotted the Impala near Wood River, about 25 miles east of Kearney, but the youth refused to pull over. Not quite 20 miles farther east, near Grand Island, another trooper successfully deployed stop sticks, bringing the car to a halt.
The teen was taken into custody, issued a number of traffic citations and returned to the Kearney youth center.
Three other juvenile escapees remain at large. Anyone with information on their whereabouts should contact Kearney Police at 308-237-2104, the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office at 308-236-8555 or the Nebraska State Patrol Troop C at 308-385-6000.
