An escaped juvenile from the Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center in Kearney was arrested Monday following a chase on Interstate 80 that reached 125 mph.

About 2:45 a.m. Monday, the Nebraska State Patrol was notified that a 17-year-old male from the center had escaped and was believed to be heading east on Interstate 80 in a stolen Chevrolet Impala.

A trooper spotted the Impala near Wood River, about 25 miles east of Kearney, but the youth refused to pull over. Not quite 20 miles farther east, near Grand Island, another trooper successfully deployed stop sticks, bringing the car to a halt.

The teen was taken into custody, issued a number of traffic citations and returned to the Kearney youth center.

Three other juvenile escapees remain at large. Anyone with information on their whereabouts should contact Kearney Police at 308-237-2104, the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office at 308-236-8555 or the Nebraska State Patrol Troop C at 308-385-6000.

Eight tips to avoid being the victim of a crime

1 of 5

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, twitter.com/gaarder

Tags

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email