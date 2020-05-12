We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Silverio Diaz Castelan steered his Chevy Tahoe last week to a South Omaha health clinic, into a parking space that was designated for people like him who had or were suspected to have COVID-19.

The 33-year-old had been diagnosed the week before and was here now to get his oxygen checked and see about getting testing for his wife, who was crying quietly in the passenger seat. She had lost her sense of smell and was experiencing terrible headaches.

They both wore masks. Silverio gripped the steering wheel with gloved hands.

“I don’t want to die,” he said.

The scene played out on a cold, sunny weekday in May, illuminating how some parts of Omaha — and some segments of its population — are being hit harder by the highly contagious and sometimes fatal disease.

OneWorld Community Health Center, which serves a largely immigrant and low-income population, sits in the old Omaha Stockyards, where cattle used to await slaughter. As it turns out, Silverio himself happens to work for an Omaha-area processing facility as a meatpacker — a job that has been linked closely to outbreaks across Nebraska.

Omaha Latinos like Silverio, as well as Asians and blacks, are disproportionately falling ill from the coronavirus. As of Monday, Latinos made up 43% of Douglas County’s 1,635 confirmed COVID-19 cases, more than triple their share of the population. Asians account for 15% of the county’s cases, more than three times their population share. Black residents of Douglas County, too, are confirmed ill in a higher proportion than the population.

Douglas County is mostly white: 69%. Yet known COVID-19 cases in the county are mostly nonwhite: 77%.

This fact has health officials alarmed that not enough is being done for local minority groups. The heads of the metro area’s two largest federally funded community health centers — Andrea Skolkin of OneWorld in South Omaha and Kenny McMorris of Charles Drew in North Omaha — are calling on the state to do more testing in those parts of town.

Currently, the local TestNebraska site is at the CHI Health Center downtown. Applicants must register online in advance, a process Skolkin and McMorris say creates extra hurdles for minorities.

The sick here in Omaha live disproportionately in four ZIP codes: 68107 and 68105 in southeast Omaha and 68104 and 68111 in northeast Omaha. Those four ZIP codes account for more than a third of the county’s COVID-19 cases — and two-thirds of the 21 deaths.

One reason for the concentration is that people living in the eastern part of Omaha often provide service-oriented, blue-collar labor that cannot be done from home. Some of those jobs, like meatpacking, have been deemed essential by President Donald Trump.

Adi Pour, Douglas County Health Department director, said she’s been concerned about the disproportionate effect of coronavirus on minority communities. She said many people of color work in jobs that put them in regular face-to-face contact with the public, increasing their risk. And because chronic diseases are more prevalent in communities of color, coronavirus in those areas can threaten serious complications — or death.

OneWorld created an outdoor triage area to minimize exposure of its employees and patients being treated for other health problems. A large white tent staffed by nursing students enables people with non-coronavirus health concerns to get diabetes checks, strep tests and other needs addressed.

Those with COVID-19 or suspected COVID-19 call ahead, as Siliverio had done, to book parking lot appointments. OneWorld staff conducts about 100 to 125 COVID-19 tests a day in this lot.

The precautions taken at the testing site haven’t protected everyone. Five members of OneWorld’s staff are now ill with the virus, and it’s on everyone’s mind.

Lorena Salazar, 25, is a OneWorld dental assistant staffing the COVID-19 parking lot. She has a 9-month-old son at home and struggles with her own anxiety.

“It’s really hard to be exposed and to see all these people who want to get tested,” she said. “I just pray everyone comes out safe out of all this chaos.”

She and other dental assistants in the parking lot say there is confusion about coronavirus among those they serve.

Some people think there’s medication you can take for it. There is not.

Some think they can just drive up to get tested. They can’t. Testing supplies are limited, and people must be experiencing symptoms before being approved for testing.

Many are scared.

“We try to explain as much as we can,” Marisol Carr said.

Last week, a pair of Guatemalan immigrants who had been treated for COVID-19 previously at OneWorld were trying to recover at their South Omaha home. Both are in the U.S. on work permits and spoke on the condition that they be identified by first names only as they feared losing their jobs.

Marcos, a 59-year-old meatpacker in Omaha, and his daughter-in-law Augustina, 25, were getting by on tea and Tylenol.

The disease had forced their family to separate, with Augustina’s husband taking their 1-year-old to another home to avoid exposure. Their older children, ages 5 and 7, were with relatives in Omaha for the same reason.

Speaking in Spanish through a OneWorld translator, Ilse Ramirez, they said they had never experienced feeling like this before. Marcos said he has body aches and headaches and never feels terrible but never feels good. The uncertainty is a challenge: He doesn’t know when he can return to work, yet his wife and children in Guatemala depend on the earnings he sends them.

“He will get paid for the days he worked but not for the days he was staying home,” Ramirez said. “He doesn’t want to get other people sick. He doesn’t know what’s going to happen. If he loses his job, he’s not going to pay rent or get food.”

Marcos said his meatpacking facility started employing safety strategies like face masks, hand sanitizer and separation during breaks only in mid-April, well after the coronavirus had arrived in Omaha.

Augustina said she feels weak and achy and has trouble breathing. She cannot taste or smell.

Both said they feel like no one really cares how they’re doing.

McMorris, the Charles Drew director, said the pandemic has exposed health disparities in minority communities.

He said there has been mixed messaging and inconsistency from federal and state government leaders, which exacerbates mistrust minorities already have with the health system.

He said that it’s important for community health centers to “stay disciplined and diligent” and that people do all they can to stay informed and seek sources of relevant information from trusted sources.

“We’re not going to be out of this any time soon,” he said.

The OneWorld parking lot last week was a scene of both hope and fear. On the hopeful side were nursing students who took pride in their role in helping inform and care for the community. They could speak both English and Spanish.

“I really enjoy helping others out,” said Adriana Perez, 19.

Meanwhile, Silverio and his wife waited pensively.

Speaking in Spanish and translated by Carr, Silverio’s wife described her symptoms: a loss of smell, fatigue, headaches. She talked about her worry that 3-year-old Jacob, in the back seat, and two children at home, ages 14 and 13, could get ill. She said she was sleeping on the living room couch. A family member drops off food, but they are running short. They need cleaning supplies.

She looked miserable behind her mask.

Hers was one of 700 coronavirus tests OneWorld conducted last week. Results take a couple of days. By Monday, about half had come back positive. About 100 were still pending.

Skolkin, the executive director, said she’s in discussions with Gov. Pete Ricketts’ office and Douglas County officials about increased testing in South Omaha. For every positive test result, OneWorld provides follow-up counseling and assists the county with contract tracing to see who else might be affected. She said the state’s test results represent an undercount. South Omaha, she said, has an outbreak.

On Monday, OneWorld closed its pharmacy for deep cleaning after a staffer fell ill. It will reopen today.

“We will be packed,” Skolkin predicted.

