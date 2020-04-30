We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert recently used a regular coronavirus press conference to address, “VERY, VERY RELUCTANTLY,” the following topic:

“Apparently, there’s a lot of chatter on Facebook, and we’re getting calls into my hotline,” she said quizzically. “And it’s about my HAIR, if you can believe it. And my FINGERNAILS!”

Since the beginning of time, when the first cavewoman elbowed her way to the leadership rock with the Neanderthals, women in elected office and other public roles have been scrutinized for their appearance. Sexism is a real thing. Men harp on women’s looks. Women harp on women’s looks.

The women in public life can feel like their ideas are being drowned in a sea of commentary about their hair, their clothes, their laugh, their very “likability.”

Men get the once-over too — but not nearly as much with not nearly the same consequences.

An informal Twitter poll of some of Nebraska’s women in public office on this issue received the typical response: A sigh, a shrug, a boredom that translates, “It is what it is. Next.”

Said Ann Ashford, a Democrat running for the 2nd Congressional District seat: “Women in the public eye get more attention paid to their appearance than men. … Gotta have a hard shell and #SteelSpine.”

Said Aimee Melton, a Republican and the lone woman on the seven-member Omaha City Council: “If you have to stoop to my appearance … my policy must be right.”

Hair is a particularly touchy subject. It’s such a personal and cultural expression of one’s identity that many women, particularly women of color, don’t want to have to explain their choices.

I had to comb through this snag when writing about the trend of women letting nature take its course. Woman after woman who had quit coloring her hair nevertheless didn’t want to be interviewed about it. It was one thing to have it on your head and another to talk about that in public. Didn’t matter that hair is one of the most public parts about the human body.

But the issue of the mayor’s hair is not a slam-dunk case of “Mad Men”-ism.

It started with out-of-work female stylists who are accusing the 66-year-old mayor of getting her chic still-blonde bob touched up professionally while the state’s pandemic response has closed salons and put stylists out of work.

For the record, it was Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts who closed salons, among other businesses, in an effort to stop community spread of the novel coronavirus, which is highly contagious and sometimes fatal. Stothert closed parks, but her authority did not extend to the sacred throne inside the salon.

But that didn’t stop people from seeing a double standard.

One such local stylist used a close-up photograph aimed at the mayor’s side part to complain on Facebook.

“I understand that we have to practice ‘social distancing’ and I just have to accept the fact that as a hairdresser I have no say so in the fact we have been mandated to close without pay at the mercy of the ‘System,’ ” this stylist began. “The Mayor of Omaha looks pretty freshly colored and not only color but hilites. This literally pisses me off beyond belief.”

She goes on: Stylists are out of work. They risk losing their licenses if they tip-toe around Ricketts’ directed health measure that shut down close-contact business services including hairdressing, tattoos and massage. She described sniping and public shaming among hairdressers who were criticizing each other for breaking the rules.

“C’mon Mayor,” she ends, “if you want us to comply, you should too!”

Her Greek chorus of friends chimed with an outraged, “Yeah!”

Another woman proclaimed that she knew “for a fact” that the mayor was getting her nails done right before the shutdown happened.

“The mayor only cares about what she looks like!!!” this person harped.

That, plus hotline calls, was enough to set Stothert’s hair on fire. She handled it with humor and an unintended infomercial for L’Oreal.

“I’m going to set the record straight. Mayor Stothert has not been to a beauty salon or had her nails done — these are nails by Jean — since the restrictions went into place,” she said Friday.

She then held up a little turquoise can of L’Oreal’s Magic Root Cover Up, which retails around $10.

“This stuff works!” the mayor said from her podium at City Hall. “I could spray a mustache on!”

The mayor went on. She couldn’t believe anyone cares about her hair. Why is this even an issue?

In an interview later, she said her mom went white early but her dad went gray late and she must take after him. She gets a little gray in her self-described “dishwater blond” roots and normally has her hair highlighted by a professional. She said she’s a rule-follower who has strictly adhered to the state’s directed health measures. No, she hasn’t sneaked into some clandestine salon. No, she didn’t sneak her stylist into her home.

She described her low-maintenance morning routine: Wash hair. Blow dry hair. Spray on the L’Oreal. “Fhhht. Fhhht,” she said for emphasis. Blow dry that. Comb. Done. No real cover-up except the Magic kind that washes out.

Hair care, in this case, went deep. The stylist is out of work right now like thousands of Nebraskans who had worked in businesses shut down by the governor’s order to stop the spread of this new and dangerous virus. In mid-March, public events, schools, churches and many nonessential businesses closed. Citing the impossibility of maintaining a safe 6-foot distance between stylists and clients, Douglas County shut down hair businesses on March 20 and a state order shutting them down in other metro area counties followed a week later.

Gov. Ricketts shut them down statewide on April 9, though he said hair salons and barbershops could reopen on Monday in most of Nebraska, including in the Omaha area. It won’t be back to the comfort of “Steel Magnolias.”

Salons can have no more than 10 people inside at a time. Hairdressers and clients must wear masks.

The issue seems superficial, the way hair dye is. But at its root, as so often is the case, is fear. Stylists are afraid that the hair business won’t naturally grow back.

Stothert knows criticism — even wayward, personal and off-subject critiques — goes with the territory of being a politician and a woman politician.

The mayor, a former critical care nurse, has been told she has ugly “man hands.” She’s been told she dresses too “flamboyantly.”

“That’s the word she used!” Stothert said about what she thought was going to be a casual conversation with a fellow Talbot’s shopper when she had visited the high-end women’s store.

Though she’d charmingly batted down the hair rumors at her recent press conference, it didn’t cut the split ends.

“No one believes that the Mayor is using an off-the-shelf product to re-dye her hair. NO ONE,” one complainer, whose email to Stothert ended with his bona fides, “Ph.D.”

Stothert howled.

“Like, ‘I’m a scientist and I KNOW her hair has been done,’ ” she said. “I don’t know what his interest is in my hair! I don’t know why it matters.”

It might have mattered for L’Oreal. Stothert said that on a trip to Target, one clerk told her the product was flying off the shelf.

The mayor said everyone is feeling a little hairy and unkempt right now, but her staff is complying.

“We’re all doing our own fingernails. We’re all doing our own hair,” she said. “Marty Bilek (chief of staff) is going to have a man bun sometime soon.”

The mayor said no one at City Hall thinks their personal care needs are higher than the public’s. She said she knows these health directives have been hard. The former nurse whose hands bear the markings of her profession said the more people follow the health measures, the faster we all get out of this.

And safely into the proficient hands of a proper stylist.