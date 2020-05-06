Murder hornets are a real thing, and they’ve crossed the globe to North America. How very 2020!
It makes perfect sense as coronavirus swirls and the economy tanks that biology would try to squeeze onto this crowded stage and share some of misery’s spotlight.
In case you missed the buzz, a creature described as the world’s largest hornet, with Hannibal Lecter-style sadistic tendencies, has arrived in our hemisphere. It mostly goes after bees. But should you accidentally stir up a murder hornet’s nest, at best you’ll feel like you’ve been pricked with a fire-hot thumbtack.
At worst, you’ll die.
For help understanding this latest threat, I interrupted Creighton University biology professor Ted Burk. He was grading papers but I had to, you know, bug him.
First, some good news. Are you apt to run into a murder hornet in Omaha?
The odds of that right now, said the professor, who specializes in entomology and animal behavior, “are pretty fairly low.” The species is native to eastern Asia but recently has been spotted in the Pacific Northwest. It probably hitched a ride on a container ship.
A murder hornet might someday feel right at home in temperate Nebraska, especially in hilly, wooded parts of Omaha. But if that happens, Hannibal the Hornet is so big (ew) and conspicuous (ewwww) — with hives the size of shoeboxes or basketballs (Mama!) — that Burk said chances are good of detecting and eliminating colonies.
One cannot be too careful, though. So, professor, what does this creature look like?
“They get up to two inches long,” he said. “They’re very big. They’re actually quite striking. The head and abdomen are a bright orange. The thorax is a darker brown. They almost look like shiny plastic — very bright and colorful. Pretty distinctive.”
He said a good local comparison is the cicada killer, a kind of wasp that appears in these parts in late summer. But murder hornets are bigger and nastier and, unlike their cicada-killing relatives, harmful to humans.
“They are actually quite vicious insects,” he said. “They go around catching and killing and munching up any kind of large insect.”
These carnivorous murder hornets go after insects like honey bees with a premeditated plot: Hornet scout finds beehive. Marks it. Goes back and recruits other murder hornets to attack the beehive. The poor honey bees are generally defenseless as the bigger hornets bite off their heads, wiping out a beehive “in one afternoon.”
Murder hornets are “very devastating” to European honey bees. Japanese honey bees have adapted with “a fascinating defense,” that involves attacking the hornet scout.
“They swarm it, bite and grab on and shiver to generate heat,” Burk explained. “They raise the temperature up to 115 degrees Fahrenheit or greater and bake the wasp to death so it can’t go back and recruit its nest mates.”
This makes honey bees, so necessary for pollination, even more lovable. They kill in self-defense — with a hug.
The murder hornets don’t seek out human victims. But they tend to burrow in cool, out-of-the-way places that a person could stumble upon. Then they react with cell-destroying stings with neurotoxins that are, Burk said, “very, very painful.”
“In Japan and China and East Asia where these guys are from,” he said, “there are dozens of fatalities each year.” In fact, it’s advised that if one gets 10 stings “you should head straight for a hospital.”
Honey bees can be deadly to humans, too. Some people are allergic and go into anaphylactic shock when stung by a bee or wasp — or a murder hornet.
Nature can be cruel, but these murder hornets didn’t just fly here by themselves.
Burk said that the murder hornets are just another example of an invasive species that arrives quite innocently through increased world trade. These Asian insects hitched rides to the United States on boats just like European species did hundreds of years ago. You can thank Europe, he said, for clover, dandelions, house mice and rats.
The murder hornets like to make homes in abandoned mouse burrows, hollowed out areas around tree roots and, Burk posits, inside shipping containers. All it takes is a single, mated queen inside a shipping container to spread a species beyond its normal borders.
Somewhat like coronavirus. Said Burk: “The increasing interchange among people around the world is a common thread here.”
Murder hornets are terrible for honey bees who already face challenges. Hornets native to Nebraska are pests but an important part of the food chain.
Burk said he wished people had “a more tolerant attitude in general about nature” — and in particular about scary-looking, scary-acting creatures. He said the name “murder hornet” was “really unfortunate.” After all, we don’t go around ascribing criminal motives to other predators such as lions, tigers or eagles.
And Burk noted that the world’s most dangerous animal is the one you see in the mirror.
Ouch!
That stung.
