A welcome sign near East Mission Avenue and Franklin Street in Olde Towne in Bellevue sits not far from the site of a former dry-cleaning business. Groundwater contamination could be sending harmful vapors into nearby homes and businesses.
Groundwater contamination at the site of a former dry-cleaning business in Bellevue could be sending harmful vapors into nearby residences and businesses, the Environmental Protection Agency said this week.
The agency has begun testing the air quality of buildings in a 15-block area in downtown Bellevue near former dry-cleaning business Carriage Cleaners, 2110 Franklin St.
The EPA has identified more than 100 buildings that could be affected, though it's possible not all of them will require testing, the agency wrote in an email to The World-Herald. Not all of those buildings are necessarily at risk.
The scope of the contamination will become clear as the agency continues its work.
The presence of a dry-cleaning chemical known as PCE, and a byproduct of PCE called TCE, have been found in groundwater and soil gases at the site. Those contaminants "have the potential to migrate into homes and commercial buildings," the agency wrote in a Jan. 8 letter sent to 125 residences and businesses.
Vapors from those chemicals can enter buildings through crawl spaces, cracks in a building's foundation or basements with dirt floors or concrete slabs, the EPA said.
The EPA has scheduled two public information sessions next week to provide information and answer questions. The meetings are set for noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Bellevue Volunteer Firefighters Hall, 2108 Franklin St.
Exposure to PCE and TCE vapors at high concentrations in poorly ventilated spaces can cause a host of effects, including dizziness, headaches, euphoria, facial numbness and weakness, the EPA said in the email.
PCE has been shown to cause tumors in animals and is considered a carcinogen, according to the EPA. TCE could affect the central nervous system, and prenatal exposure to the contaminant has been linked to structural heart malformations.
The agency said it isn't known how the chemicals got into the ground. EPA officials will need to conduct more sampling and assessment before they determine how to clean up the site.
The EPA will install "vapor mitigation systems" in any building where contamination levels are high enough to pose health risks to inhabitants, the letter states. The systems prevent vapors from entering buildings.
Testing and the systems come at no cost to residents and business owners.
The EPA has already installed such systems in six commercial buildings and one residence. Those buildings are in the 2100 and 2200 blocks of Franklin Street; the 2200 block of Hancock Drive; and the 200 east block of Mission Avenue.
Jim Ristow, Bellevue's city administrator, said there isn't a risk that anyone will need to be evacuated. He also ruled out the possibility of condemnation of any of the affected properties.
The groundwater contamination was discovered in 2017 when the current owner of the Carriage Cleaners property hired a private firm to take samples, according to the EPA.
After the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy learned of the contamination, it conducted more sampling in July 2018 to expand the area of the investigation, the EPA said. That testing revealed levels of PCE and TCE in soil gases that were above federal limits.
The Department of Environment and Energy received a final report of that sampling last June, at which point it submitted a request for federal assistance, the EPA said. The EPA then "immediately began" working to install vapor mitigation systems in the properties that required action. Those installations were completed in December.
Carriage Cleaners closed in August 1995 and filed for bankruptcy a few months later, according to World-Herald archives and information provided by the EPA.
At the time, John M. Estey, president of the company, cited rising supply and labor costs, as well as higher costs for hazardous waste disposal, as factors that pushed the company toward bankruptcy.
Estey cold not be immediately reached for comment.
The EPA officially refers to the site of contamination as the PCE Carriage Cleaners Superfund Site. Superfund sites are areas that have been deemed contaminated because of hazardous waste being dumped, left in the open or otherwise improperly managed. There are thousands of such sites across the country.
