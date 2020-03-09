With coronavirus entering Nebraska, employers should be flexible and allow their employees to work from home if possible, Gov. Pete Ricketts said Monday.
Ricketts, speaking at a press conference with Dr. Gary Anthone, the state's chief medical officer, said state officials met last week to discuss continuity plans in case employees can’t show up for work, and department directors are focusing on how to continue providing services.
“These are all things that every employer in Nebraska should be thinking about: What happens if half your staff can’t show up?” Ricketts said.
Omaha’s TD Ameritrade has asked a limited number of employees with potential indirect exposure to work from home, company spokesperson Kim Hillyer said Monday. The company has plans in place to have employees work from home, but doesn’t see a need right now to implement a broader program, Hillyer said.
It has taken extra steps to clean and disinfect offices and is following guidance of international, national, state and local public health authorities, she said.
“Our facilities remain safe and healthy,” she said.
The Omaha-area’s largest employer is the University of Nebraska Medical Center and Nebraska Medicine, and those institutions are at the heart of the local and national response to the outbreak.
CHI Health, Methodist Health System and Children’s Hospital also rank high in the Omaha-area employment list.
LinkedIn is recommending that employees who can do their jobs from home do so through the end of March. That includes the staff at the company’s Omaha office at 90th Street and Western Avenue.
As a result, the company has a reduced need for contingent workers but “will ensure these workers receive their full pay during this time,” said Kenly Walker, a LinkedIn spokeswoman.
“We’ve also asked employees to postpone all nonessential business travel and have made the decision to not participate in external events in March and April,” she said.
Monday, the Greater Omaha Chamber of Commerce posted a website offering coronavirus resources for businesses at https://www.omahachamber.org/crisis-response-resources-covid-19/.
One recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: Employers should have flexible policies for people to stay home to care for a family member and be aware more employees may need to do that.
