Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer speaks at a Sunday press conference at police headquarters with Gov. Pete Ricketts and Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert at his side. James Scurlock, a 22-year-old protester, was shot and killed Saturday night by a civilian amid a protest in downtown Omaha.
Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer takes a question from a member of the news media with Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert at his side during a press conference Sunday at Omaha police headquarters. Schmaderer said he asked for the Nebraska National Guard's help because of the scope of Saturday night's protests, stretching from 72nd and Dodge Streets to the Old Market, some 60 blocks east, and the evolving size of the crowd, from about 500 to about 4,000.
Joe Kelly, U.S. attorney for Nebraska, speaks at Omaha police headquarters on Sunday, May 31, 2020. James Scurlock, a 22-year-old protester, was shot and killed Saturday night by a civilian amid a protest in downtown Omaha.
FBI Special Agent Kristi Koons Johnson speaks at police headquarters in Omaha on Sunday. A curfew will go into effect at 8 p.m. Sunday, and the Nebraska National Guard has been called in to assist Omaha police.
Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert announced Sunday at a press conference that she was instituting a curfew starting Sunday night. The curfew means that no one is to be out in public from 8 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday. A violation is a misdemeanor and is subject to up to six months in jail and a $500 fine.
Governor Pete Rickets speaks at Sunday's press conference. The Nebraska National Guard has been called in to assist Omaha police.
Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert speaks at the Sunday press conference.
A state of emergency and curfew have been declared for Omaha following two nights of violent protest and Saturday night's shooting death of a young man.
Additionally, the National Guard has been activated to help in Omaha and Lincoln.
The curfew means that no one is to be out in public from 8 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday, Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert said at a press conference Sunday afternoon. A violation is a misdemeanor and is subject to up to six months in jail and a $500 fine.
Gov. Pete Ricketts asked at the press conference that people stay home Sunday night. People can travel to and from work during the curfew.
The state of emergency will run for 72 hours, which is the limit of the mayor's authority. If an extension is needed, she said she'll ask for one from the City Council.
Council Bluffs also decided to institute a curfew, beginning at 8 p.m. Sunday and lasting until 7 a.m. Monday. The curfew allows people to travel to and from work.
Lincoln and Ralston joined in imposing curfews. The two cities' curfews will be from 8 p.m. Sunday until 6 a.m. Monday.
Stothert said public spaces include such things as streets, alleys and private spaces accessible to the public. She said some exceptions would be made, including for transportation.
By Aaron Sanderford and Kevin Coffey
World-Herald staff writers
During the noncurfew period of the 72 hours, group sizes are to be limited to 25, she said.
Omaha hasn't had a curfew for about 30 years.
At the press conference, Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer said the suspect in Saturday night's shooting is in police custody.
Police asked anyone with information about the shooting to call the homicide unit at 402-444-5656.
Schmaderer said he asked for the National Guard's help because of the scope of Saturday night's protests, stretching from 72nd and Dodge Streets to the Old Market, some 60 blocks east, and the evolving size of the crowd, from about 500 to about 4,000.
"Last night was one of the longest nights the City of Omaha has ever had," the chief said, citing shootings, assaults, violence against police, property damage and arrests.
The Guard members who will be assisting Omaha police are members of that police force, so they will be armed and have police training, Schmaderer said. They will be embedded with Omaha police.
Schmaderer also some of today's plans have been designed to allow a rally Sunday at the Malcom X birth site to proceed without violent disruption.
The signature voices of George Floyd's death should come from that rally, the chief said, and the department wants to be sure those voices are heard.
Most of those who have arrested in connection with the protests are white, Schmaderer said.
U.S. Attorney Joe Kelly, whose area includes Omaha, said at the press conference that federal authorities will be looking for both violations of free speech rights and laws prohibiting interstate travel for the purpose of committing violence.
Schmaderer also said an individual found with a Molotov cocktail outside Omaha police headquarters was from out of state.
