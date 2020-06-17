Nebraska’s wounded Democratic Senate nominee dug in Wednesday like one of Joe Exotic’s caged tigers.
Chris Janicek, 56, who owns Cupcake Omaha, said he plans to stay in the race and challenge U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., in the general election in November.
Janicek’s own party is calling on him to leave, and Nebraska Republicans, who have taunted him for months as “The Cupcake King of Omaha,” are piling on.
His campaign said he will not heed calls to quit. Janicek has come under fire for sending sexually explicit texts to campaign staffers.
“There has been no change,” said Scott Howitt of the Janicek campaign. “He apologized.
The two Democrats who finished closest to Janicek in Nebraska’s May 12 Senate primary — community organizer Angie Philips and mental health practitioner Alisha Shelton — sharpened their calls for him to quit during a joint press conference Wednesday in downtown Omaha.
They called it “a demand.”
Shelton, who wants to take Janicek’s place on the ballot, asked Democrats to call, write or email the Janicek campaign. Philips called for protests and boycotts of Janicek’s business.
Howitt said that Janicek is expecting protests at his business locations in downtown and central Omaha but that he’s more concerned with the angry callers who are threatening Janicek and his campaign staff.
Shelton and Philips said Janicek needs to do the right thing and quit so Nebraska Democrats can rally around Shelton’s candidacy. Shelton said she is ready and willing to run, and Philips, who finished ahead of her in May, endorsed her bid during the press conference.
Democrats could put Shelton’s name on the ballot if Janicek resigns by Sept. 1. If he doesn’t, Shelton would be ineligible to file as a write-in candidate because she lost in the May primary.
Philips, citing the importance of the Black Lives Matter movement, said Shelton, who is black, is the right person at the right moment to help bring Nebraskans together.
“I believe Chris Janicek will do the right thing and step down,” Shelton said. “He will realize the mistake he’s made.”
The Nebraska Democratic Party withdrew its support of Janicek on Tuesday after he rebuffed their quiet push for him to quit the race.
Last week, the party received a complaint about Janicek from a now-former staffer, a woman. Janicek sent text messages on June 4 to at least five staffers, including the female staffer.
Janicek’s texts suggested finding multiple sexual partners for the female staffer and raised the possibility of paying them. Janicek also went into graphic detail about possible sex acts.
Shelton said she didn’t know how someone could joke about such “horrible things.” Philips said Janicek’s text messages “enraged me.”
Both said an apology isn’t good enough. Quitting the race would be a start, they said, adding that Janicek needs to do something more to make things right.
This echoed a call Wednesday by the Douglas County Republican Party. The Republicans called on Janicek to publicly apologize and donate to a women’s shelter.
“These text messages are not just inappropriate, they are disgusting,” said Theresa Thibodeau, county GOP chairwoman.
Janicek said Monday that his texts did not come out of the blue, that his messages reflected the tone of an earlier office conversation he overheard. A lawyer for the female staffer said no such conversation involving her occurred.
He said to CNN on Monday: “I’m an openly gay man running for Senate against Ben Sasse, so it wasn’t sexual harassment.”
Local Democrats guffawed at those comments on social media, criticizing the idea that a gay man could not sexually harass a woman. Janicek’s campaign said that his comments were misconstrued and that he never meant to connect being gay with who could be sexually harassed.
In recent days, several people who spent time in Janicek’s social circles described a years-long penchant of his: making offensive comments and telling tasteless jokes.
One who said she will never forget him is Peggy Jones, a 58-year-old professor of Women’s and Gender Studies and Black Studies at the University of Nebraska at Omaha.
World-Herald interviews with several party attendees backed up her memory of attending a friend’s birthday party potluck more than 14 years ago when Janicek approached her in the food line.
She said Janicek smiled, gestured in her direction and asked, “Who’s this little niglet here?”
Stunned, shocked, angry and hurt, she said she couldn’t believe how casually he said it.
“That was him thinking he was funny,” Jones said. “For a grown man not to know that, for a grown man to say that, that man can’t be running for office. I think he just functions at a teenage boy level.”
Through a campaign spokesman, Janicek told The World-Herald he didn’t recall saying the word.
In speaking to the New York Times about the same allegation, Janicek said: “None of the story you presented is true. I do not know these women, nor have I ever met them. I’m denying any and all accusations.”
Several people at the party said they heard Janicek say what Jones remembered, including David Whitaker, one of Jones’ friends. He said he and his partner got angry and left.
Others did as well.
Whitaker said he never forgave himself for not sticking up for Jones in that moment and saying something.
“The thing that’s always haunted me is that in Nebraska we were always raised not to make waves and to keep quiet about things,” he said. “We should have called him out on it.”
Jones said she felt she had to speak up now because words have power and they often reveal a lot about a person.
The executive board of the Nebraska Young Democrats issued a statement Wednesday saying the group’s leadership was not surprised by Janicek’s texts and that many young Democrats have told them they do not feel safe in his presence.
“The truth is several Nebraska Young Democrats have experienced firsthand Chris Janicek’s lack of boundaries and inappropriate behavior, ranging from rude and demeaning comments to inappropriate physical contact,” the statement said.
Several unions were weighing Wednesday how to handle Janicek’s candidacy.
The state AFL-CIO, which endorsed him in the primary, plans to meet Saturday and decide its fall endorsements. A local union, Service Employees International Union Local 226, rescinded its endorsement of Janicek on Tuesday evening in a Facebook post.
The union representing Nebraska’s teachers, the Nebraska State Education Association, said Wednesday that it would not let Janicek participate in its endorsement interviews.
Jane Kleeb, chairwoman of the state Democratic Party, said that Janicek’s texts and comments show a serious lack of judgment and that he should resign and let the party move on.
Said Kleeb: “We stand with the men and women who are now telling stories of harm Chris has caused.”
Do we really need another politician that is careless? Let’s look for another candidate.
This guy is toast. See ya
