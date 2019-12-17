Bellevue’s police chief, who previously was placed on leave for a year while the city investigated allegations of “dishonest and deceptive conduct,” is expected to retire at the end of the month and take a newly created position with the city.
Mark Elbert, 51, will retire as the city’s top cop at the end of the year and then begin work as Bellevue’s community development director, according to a settlement agreement that is on the agenda for approval by the City Council on Tuesday.
He’ll make $136,572 a year in that role. As of 2017, Elbert was earning $127,509 as police chief. His most recent salary was not immediately available Tuesday afternoon.
Under the settlement, Elbert also will receive $78,000 a year beginning on his 55th birthday in 2023. Those payments are in lieu of the police pension he would have received had he remained police chief, according to the city.
The payments initially will be made from his retirement account, then from city funds once the retirement funds are depleted.
Police department employees must meet certain age and years of service requirements to receive full pension benefits.
In all, he'll receive more than $214,000 a year beginning in September 2023, when he turns 55.
In his new role as community development director, Elbert will be tasked with "end-to-end responsibility for all building" in the city, as well as redevelopment, reinvestment and capital projects, according to the job description.
He will oversee the planning department, emergency management and community relations, and will serve as "incident commander" in the event of a citywide emergency.
Some of those responsibilities were combined earlier this fall into one position. Elbert was the "most qualified candidate for the role," according to city documents.
At his request, Elbert was placed on administrative leave in September 2017 after the city’s police union voted 72-1 to tell the city administration that the union had lost confidence in Elbert.
Along with the no-confidence vote, the union lobbed multiple allegations against Elbert, accusing the chief of instructing a sergeant to deceive other department members and hide information from city administration; coercing union members to change the results of qualifications testing and evaluations; and making derogatory comments toward women and racial minorities.
Elbert has consistently denied those claims. His attorney, Ted Boecker, declined to comment Tuesday afternoon until the conclusion of Tuesday's City Council meeting.
Elbert was reinstated as police chief a year after being placed on leave, collecting $122,409 during that period. The city, at the time led by a different mayoral administration, offered few explanations as to why the investigation took a year.
Mayor Rusty Hike, who took the reins of the city last December, said in January that he was reviewing the claims against Elbert. No further action was taken.
Documents related to Elbert's settlement state that “continued potential litigation and personnel problems” impair Bellevue’s ability to function “so long as Elbert remains” police chief.
The documents state that Elbert claims he has been “defamed, slandered and unlawfully harassed by employees of the city.”
Sign up for World-Herald news alerts
Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.
Last fall, Elbert filed two libel and defamation lawsuits. One, against Gary Young, an attorney for the Bellevue Police Officers Association, accuses Young of libeling and defaming Elbert after Elbert authorized an internal investigation against “a Bellevue police employee” who also served as a union officer.
The second alleges that James Maguire, president of the Nebraska Fraternal Order of Police, libeled and defamed Elbert by publicly alleging that three investigations into police department employees were motivated by anti-union bias.
Both suits were active as of Tuesday, court records showed.
Language in the settlement states that approval of the agreement should not be considered an admission of wrongdoing by Elbert or the city.
Young, the police union's attorney, said Tuesday that the union had no comment on Elbert's settlement or new job.
In addition to the payments Elbert will receive in lieu of his pension, Bellevue has agreed to: pay out half of his sick leave up to 960 hours; transfer up to 100 hours of sick leave to his new position; and pay out his remaining vacation.
If Elbert dies before 12 years from the date the settlement is approved, the city will pay the in-lieu-of-pension payments to his surviving spouse or children up to the 12-year mark.
In his new role, if Elbert is fired, he'll receive a lump sum payment equal to six months of his base salary.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(3) comments
WOW! What secrets does he know.
Retiring at age 51 with benefits is absolutely ludicrous.......oh, I forgot it's just tax dollars!
Unfortunate that our city politicians are so corrupt. Unions are a horrible for the taxpayer, but in this situation if the union had a 72-1 vote of in-confidence the officer should NOT have job with the city. It sends completely the wrong message. 78k in retirement, I can handle, although it should start 65 versus 55, but again a lot corruption exists.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.