Ellie Akough describes herself as “the race girl.”

Ellie Akough holds a sign during a protest at 72nd and Dodge Streets. The Elkhorn South grad has helped to organize two protests in west Omaha in the past week.

She never shied away from bringing up the topic of race relations in school.

With protests occurring across the country, the 17-year-old Omahan felt like it was her place, as “the race girl,” to get her community involved.

Akough, a recent Elkhorn South graduate, hosted a protest Thursday near 204th Street and West Dodge Road.

She hosted a second Saturday night near 168th and Pacific Streets that drew more than 80 attendees.

“My community isn’t down by 72nd and Dodge,” Akough said. “I wanted the people in $600,000 homes to care because they don’t have to. I wanted them to care as much as I care.”

Akough went to the protest at the corner of 72nd and Dodge Streets on May 29. After that, her friend Brady Schafer messaged her asking for help hosting a west Omaha event.

The Thursday event, at which she and others held signs, was peaceful and drew almost 50 attendees, Akough said. They dealt with a few passersby who didn’t approve of their efforts, but most people honked in support.

Akough, who is black, said she wants people to listen to black people. She has used her Instagram account to answer questions from some peers and followers. She will head to the University of Oregon this fall to study political science.

“My goal is for black people in predominantly white areas to not think being quiet and letting them silence you is the way to go,” she said. “That’s my shtick.”

Several rallies and protests in Omaha on Friday

kelsey.stewart@owh.com, 402-444-3100

twitter.com/kels2

