Ellie Akough describes herself as “the race girl.”
Ellie Akough holds a sign during a protest at 72nd and Dodge Streets. The Elkhorn South grad has helped to organize two protests in west Omaha in the past week.
TANYA GLOGOWSKI
She never shied away from bringing up the topic of race relations in school.
With protests occurring across the country, the 17-year-old Omahan felt like it was her place, as “the race girl,” to get her community involved.
Akough, a recent Elkhorn South graduate, hosted a protest Thursday near 204th Street and West Dodge Road.
She hosted a second Saturday night near 168th and Pacific Streets that drew more than 80 attendees.
“My community isn’t down by 72nd and Dodge,” Akough said. “I wanted the people in $600,000 homes to care because they don’t have to. I wanted them to care as much as I care.”
Akough went to the protest at the corner of 72nd and Dodge Streets on May 29. After that, her friend Brady Schafer messaged her asking for help hosting a west Omaha event.
The Thursday event, at which she and others held signs, was peaceful and drew almost 50 attendees, Akough said. They dealt with a few passersby who didn’t approve of their efforts, but most people honked in support.
Akough, who is black, said she wants people to listen to black people. She has used her Instagram account to answer questions from some peers and followers. She will head to the University of Oregon this fall to study political science.
“My goal is for black people in predominantly white areas to not think being quiet and letting them silence you is the way to go,” she said. “That’s my shtick.”
Several rallies and protests in Omaha on Friday
Friday BearHeels
Hundreds of people attend a vigil and march to remember Zachary Bear Heels ending at 60th and Center in Omaha on Friday, June 05, 2020. Bear Heels died three years ago after being tased by Omaha Police officers.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Friday BearHeels
Kateri Petto speaks to a crowd gathered for a march remembering Zachary Bear Heels march on Friday. Bear Heels died in Omaha police custody three years ago.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Friday BearHeels
A protestor makes a sign for before Friday’s march. Zachary Bear Heels died in Omaha police custody three years ago.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Mural
Deandre Kimsey poses for a portrait after a candlelight vigil for James Scurlock at 24th and Camden Ave on Friday, June 05, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Mural
Diamond Davis takes a picture of a mural after a candlelight vigil for James Scurlock at 24th and Camden Ave on Friday, June 05, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Mural
People gather near a mural after a candlelight vigil for James Scurlock at 24th and Camden on Friday. Rallies, marches and vigils were held across Omaha on Friday, including one for Zachary BearHeels.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Friday Rally
Elise Smith speaks Friday during a Black Lives Matter rally at Memorial Park that she organized.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Friday Rally
A crowd walks from Memorial Park to Elmwood Park on Friday after a Black Lives Matter rally.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Friday BearHeels
Hundreds of people attend a vigil and march to remember Zachary Bear Heels ending at 60th and Center in Omaha on Friday, June 05, 2020. Bear Heels died three years ago after being tased by Omaha Police officers.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Friday BearHeels
Tonya Olsen-Heart, of Omaha, attends a vigil and march to remember Zachary Bear Heels ending at 60th and Center in Omaha on Friday, June 05, 2020. Bear Heels died three years ago after being tased a dozen times by Omaha Police officers.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Friday BearHeels
Hundreds of people attend a vigil and march to remember Zachary Bear Heels ending at 60th and Center in Omaha on Friday, June 05, 2020. Bear Heels died three years ago after being tased by Omaha Police officers.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Friday BearHeels
Gregg Grant Sr., of Omaha, welcomes marchers as they remember Zachary Bear Heels and arrive from downtown to 60th and Center in Omaha on Friday, June 05, 2020. Bear Heels died three years ago after being tased a dozen times by Omaha Police officers.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Friday BearHeels
Hundreds of people attend a vigil and march to remember Zachary Bear Heels ending at 60th and Center in Omaha on Friday, June 05, 2020. Bear Heels died three years ago after being tased by Omaha Police officers.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Friday BearHeels
Marisa Miakonda Cummings speaks during a vigil and march to remember Zachary Bear Heels ending at 60th and Center in Omaha on Friday, June 05, 2020. Bear Heels died three years ago after being tased a dozen times by Omaha Police officers.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Friday BearHeels
Terry LaMere and Gregg Grant Sr., both of Omaha, perform a song of healing to remember Zachary Bear Heels during a vigil and march ending at 60th and Center in Omaha on Friday, June 05, 2020. Bear Heels died three years ago after being tased a dozen times by Omaha Police officers.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Friday BearHeels
Hundreds of people attend a vigil and march to remember Zachary Bear Heels ending at 60th and Center in Omaha on Friday, June 05, 2020. Bear Heels died three years ago after being tased by Omaha Police officers.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Friday BearHeels
Hundreds of people attend a vigil and march to remember Zachary Bear Heels ending at 60th and Center in Omaha on Friday, June 05, 2020. Bear Heels died three years ago after being tased by Omaha Police officers.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Friday BearHeels
People hand out cold drinks as hundreds march to remember Zachary Bear Heels from downtown to 60th and Center in Omaha on Friday, June 05, 2020. Bear Heels died three years ago after being tased by Omaha Police officers.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Friday BearHeels
Hundreds of people attend a vigil and march to remember Zachary Bear Heels ending at 60th and Center in Omaha on Friday, June 05, 2020. Bear Heels died three years ago after being tased by Omaha Police officers.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Friday BearHeels
Hundreds of people attend a vigil and march to remember Zachary Bear Heels ending at 60th and Center in Omaha on Friday, June 05, 2020. Bear Heels died three years ago after being tased by Omaha Police officers.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Friday BearHeels
Gregg Grant Sr., of Omaha, welcomes marchers with a traveling song as they remember Zachary Bear Heels and arrive from downtown to 60th and Center in Omaha on Friday, June 05, 2020. Bear Heels died three years ago after being tased a dozen times by Omaha Police officers.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Friday BearHeels
Kateri Hinman Petto leads a march to remember Zachary Bear Heels from downtown to 60th and Center in Omaha on Friday, June 05, 2020. Bear Heels died three years ago after being tased by Omaha Police officers.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Friday BearHeels
Hundreds of people attend a vigil and march to remember Zachary Bear Heels ending at 60th and Center in Omaha on Friday, June 05, 2020. Bear Heels died three years ago after being tased by Omaha Police officers.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Friday BearHeels
Hundreds of people attend a vigil and march to remember Zachary Bear Heels ending at 60th and Center in Omaha on Friday, June 05, 2020. Bear Heels died three years ago after being tased by Omaha Police officers.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Friday BearHeels
Hundreds of people attend a vigil and march to remember Zachary Bear Heels ending at 60th and Center in Omaha on Friday, June 05, 2020. Bear Heels died three years ago after being tased by Omaha Police officers.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Friday BearHeels
Hundreds of people attend a vigil and march to remember Zachary Bear Heels ending at 60th and Center in Omaha on Friday, June 05, 2020. Bear Heels died three years ago after being tased by Omaha Police officers.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Friday BearHeels
Hundreds of people attend a vigil and march to remember Zachary Bear Heels ending at 60th and Center in Omaha on Friday, June 05, 2020. Bear Heels died three years ago after being tased by Omaha Police officers.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Friday BearHeels
Kateri Hinman Petto leads a march to remember Zachary Bear Heels from downtown to 60th and Center in Omaha on Friday, June 05, 2020. Bear Heels died three years ago after being tased by Omaha Police officers.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Friday BearHeels
Gregg Grant Sr., of Omaha, welcomes marchers with a traveling song as they remember Zachary Bear Heels and arrive from downtown to 60th and Center in Omaha on Friday, June 05, 2020. Bear Heels died three years ago after being tased a dozen times by Omaha Police officers.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Friday BearHeels
Kimara Snipe speaks during a vigil and march to remember Zachary Bear Heels ending at 60th and Center in Omaha on Friday, June 05, 2020. Bear Heels died three years ago after being tased a dozen times by Omaha Police officers.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Friday Rally
A crowd walks from Memorial Park to Elmwood Park during a Black Lives Matter rallys on Friday, June 05, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Friday Rally
Elise Smith speaks Friday during a Black Lives Matter rally at Memorial Park.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Friday Rally
Nick Harden, James Scurlock’s brother, speaks at a Black Lives Matter rally on Friday at Memorial Park.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Friday Rally
Dr. Ali Khan speaks at a Black Lives Matter rally on Friday, June 05, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Friday Rally
Dr. Ali Khan speaks at a Black Lives Matter rally on Friday, June 05, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Friday Rally
Dr. Ali Khan speaks at a Black Lives Matter rally on Friday, June 05, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Friday Rally
Friends and family of James Scurlock release balloons during a Black Lives Matter rally on Friday, June 05, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Friday Rally
A crowd walks from Memorial Park to Elmwood Park during a Black Lives Matter rallys on Friday, June 05, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Friday Rally
Demonstrators walk from Memorial Park over the Dodge Street Pedestrian Bridge to Elmwood Park during Friday’s rally.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Friday Rally
People march from a rally in Memorial Park to Elmwood Park on Friday. The Black Lives Matter rally was organized by Westside High junior Elise Smith, 16.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Friday BearHeels
Hundreds of people attend a vigil and march to remember Zachary Bear Heels ending at 60th and Center in Omaha on Friday, June 05, 2020. Bear Heels died three years ago after being tased by Omaha Police officers.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Friday BearHeels
Hundreds of people attend a vigil and march to remember Zachary Bear Heels ending at 60th and Center in Omaha on Friday, June 05, 2020. BearHeels died three years ago after being tased by Omaha Police officers.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Friday BearHeels
Hundreds of people attend a vigil and march to remember Zachary Bear Heels ending at 60th and Center in Omaha on Friday, June 05, 2020. Bear Heels died three years ago after being tased by Omaha Police officers.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Friday BearHeels
Hundreds of people attend a vigil and march to remember Zachary Bear Heels ending at 60th and Center in Omaha on Friday, June 05, 2020. Bear Heels died three years ago after being tased by Omaha Police officers.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Friday BearHeels
Hundreds of people attend a vigil and march to remember Zachary Bear Heels ending at 60th and Center in Omaha on Friday, June 05, 2020. Bear Heels died three years ago after being tased by Omaha Police officers.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.