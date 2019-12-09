A colossal cabbage grown by Elkhorn-area youngster Henry Borgmann survived hail, wind, rain and hot weather over the summer.
“As it turns out, it is super withstandable,’’ said Henry, who is 10.
The cabbage has earned the Skyline Elementary School student a $1,000 savings bond from Bonnie Plants for his future education.
Henry’s 24.5-pound cabbage has been randomly picked as the Nebraska winner of the National Bonnie Plants Third Grade Cabbage Program.
He was one of more than a million third graders in the 48 contiguous states that got some hands-on experience growing colossal cabbages. Each child in the program was given a free plant, an O.S. cross that produces jumbo results.
Stan Cope, the CEO of Bonnie Plants, said the program is a good way to interest children in the basics of agriculture and gardening and helps them learn where their food comes from.
“The program also affords our youth with some valuable life lessons in nurture, nature, responsibility, self-confidence and accomplishment,’’ he said.
Cabbage need six hours of sun every day and lots of room to grow. Henry said he carefully scouted the best spot at the start of the summer. Ten weeks later, the plant was ready to harvest.
“One cool fact — our super huge cabbage had seven little cabbage babies growing under it,’’ he said.
Henry and mom Kelly cut up the cabbage and made soup with hamburger, rice and tomatoes.
“It was really pretty good,’’ Henry said. “We have more cabbage cooked and frozen for the winter.’’
