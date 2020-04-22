Democratic presidential candidates, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., left, and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., talk during a Democratic presidential primary debate in Las Vegas, hosted by NBC News and MSNBC.
JOHN LOCHER/AP
Kara Eastman at her campaign office in Omaha on April 14. The Democrat is running for the U.S. House in Nebraska's 2nd District.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Ann Ashford is a Democratic candidate for the 2nd District House seat.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Gladys Harrison is a Democratic candidate for the 2nd District House race.
U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Massachusetts, endorsed House candidate Kara Eastman Wednesday in the Democratic primary to represent the Omaha area.
Warren, who earned the third most delegates in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary before dropping out last month, encouraged 2nd District voters to embrace Eastman as an agent of change.
“She is exactly the kind of person we need in Congress to join the fight on health care, tackling student debt and taking on corporate power,” Warren said.
Warren endorsed 20 candidates on Wednesday at different levels of government, all women.
Eastman, a nonprofit consultant, is the favorite in a May 12 contest with two other candidates, lawyer Ann Ashford and restaurateur Gladys Harrison. The winner will face U.S. Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., this fall.
Ashford previously announced an endorsement from former Maryland Rep. John Delaney, who dropped out of the Democratic presidential race in January.
Harrison's campaign has said she's focused on the concerns of people in the 2nd District, not national endorsements.
Bacon, who defeated Eastman by nearly two percentage points in his 2018 race, has been endorsed by President Donald Trump. He said the Warren endorsement is the latest example showing Eastman is out of touch with the 2nd District, a swing district.
“It should not surprise anyone that a far-left Democrat candidate for president who got little traction is endorsing a far-left congressional candidate,” Bacon said.
Eastman, who attended an Iowa rally for Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders but did not endorse him, welcomed the support from “Senator Warren and Warren Democrats.”
Being in Warren’s first batch of House endorsements could boost Eastman’s already substantial fundraising advantage. It shows that the Omaha race is on the national radar, Eastman said.
Eastman raised $281,000 in the first quarter of this year, compared to $47,000 for Ashford and $4,852 for Harrison.
Ashford also recently picked up an endorsement from a former rival in the Democratic race.
She announced the endorsement of communications consultant Morgann Freeman on Friday, saying Freeman represented voices that need to be heard.
Freeman, who left the race in February, said she supported Ashford because she cares about “systemic change.”
Freeman, who is 29, was the youngest person in the race.
“I endorse Ann because I believe she’ll prioritize Nebraskans, not special interest lobbyists or partisan squabbles,” Freeman said.
Rain clouds and a bit of a rainbow roll over the sky in Millard on Aug. 16, 2016.
A pair of sandhill cranes pass in front of the moon shortly after sunrise at the Iain Nicolson Audubon Center at Rowe Sanctuary near Gibbon, Nebraska, on March 13, 2012. Sandhill cranes, which mate for life, can live between 20 and 40 years.
Two riders help round up part of the 750 head of cattle branded at the Lute Family Ranch, located south of Hyannis, Nebraska, on May 12, 2005. Mick Knott, who runs the ranch, owns about half the cattle, and the Lute Foundation owns the rest. The work started about dawn and finished about noon.
Ralph Kohler, 94, keeps his eyes to the sky for ducks and geese as the sun rises over his hunting pond east of Tekamah, Nebraska, on Nov. 30, 2011. Kohler has been a professional guide for most of his life, and he is preparing for the spring season.
Cranes walk through the shallow water of the Platte River shortly before sunset near The Crane Trust, which is close to Wood River, Nebraska, on March 13, 2012. The river provides cranes with a safe place from predators for rest at night.
Members of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association hold their hats as 2013 Miss Burwell Rodeo Olivia Hunsperger passes by during the opening ceremonies on July 27, 2013, in Burwell, Nebraska. "This may be a small town, but it's got a big rodeo, and it's got a really big heart," Hunsperger said.
Rain clouds and a bit of a rainbow roll over the sky in Millard on Aug. 16, 2016.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
The sun sets behind a center pivot located north of Red Cloud, Nebraska, on Thursday, July 27, 2006.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Storm clouds hide the sun as it sets over Nebraska's Sand Hills on July 7, 2009, near Thedord, Nebraska.
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A summer storm passes north of Rose, Nebraska, on Sunday, June 10, 2007.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
A rainbow forms over U.S. Highway 12, just east of Valentine, Nebraska, as storms roll over the area on July 25, 2017.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
The sun sets behind an approaching storm as a car heads west on U.S. Highway 34 near Union, Nebraska, on April 24, 2016.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Icicles form on vines in downtown Omaha on Feb. 24, 2017.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Railroad tracks are illuminated by the setting sun on May 3, 2017, east of Scottsbluff, Nebraska.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
The sun sets behind Chimney Rock on May 3, 2017.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Members of the Boats, Bikes, Boots & Brews group head to shore as the sun sets after an evening out on Lake Zorinsky on April 22, 2015.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
Icicles hang from the horse carriage parking sign in the Old Market on Jan. 15, 2017.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Wheat, ready for the combine, is silhouetted by the setting sun as the wheat harvest on the Lagler farm near Grant, Nebraska, was in full swing on July 7, 2005.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
A layer of fog covers the Missouri River near the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge on Feb. 5, 2015.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A setting sun creates a pink haze on a windmill and the Sand Hills southwest of Rushville, Nebraska, on Sept. 22, 2007.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Pigeons scatter at sunset as the St. John's steeple is silhouetted against the Woodmen tower in downtown Omaha on Oct. 3, 2014.
MARK DAVIS/THE WORLD-HERALD
The sun bursts behind the clouds over the North Platte River east of Bridgeport, Nebraska, on July 26, 2006.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Steve Jobman, a farmer south of Minatare, Nebraska, cuts alfalfa after sunset on June 2, 2004.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Wheat waves in the wind in a field west of Dalton, Nebraska, on July 18, 2001.
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
The moon rises over the northern cross of the St. Cecilia Cathedral in Omaha on Feb. 10, 2017. On this night, there was a full moon, a lunar eclipse and comet 45P passed by the earth.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
As the wind speed picks up, a woman holds onto her hood while crossing 16th Street along Dodge Street in Omaha on Feb. 24, 2017.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
From left: Melody Borcherding, Kseniya Burgoon and Michael Beltz scoop out a vehicle on Jan. 23, 2018, in Norfolk.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Jeff Bachman harvests soybeans and prepares to transfer them as the sun sets on a field near Ayr, Nebraska, on Oct. 19, 2008.
ALYSSA SCHUKAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
As the sun sets, sandhill cranes arrive to roost in the Platte River at the Rowe Sanctuary & Iain Nicholson Audubon Center south of Gibbon, Nebraska, on March 12, 2008.
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A pair of sandhill cranes pass in front of the moon shortly after sunrise at the Iain Nicolson Audubon Center at Rowe Sanctuary near Gibbon, Nebraska, on March 13, 2012. Sandhill cranes, which mate for life, can live between 20 and 40 years.
ALYSSA SCHUKAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
A windmill is dwarfed by storm clouds near Crawford, Nebraska, on May 3, 2017.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
An early November storm system rolls through the Great Plains, but Omaha only receives rain, which collected on freshly-fallen leaves on Nov. 11, 2015.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Cattle head up to a well to get a drink at the end of the day near Sparks, Nebraska, on Aug. 21, 2015. Smoke from the wildfires in the western states created a haze.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
The moon rises above the corn as farmers harvest the last of their fields in eastern Nebraska and western Iowa on Nov. 5, 2014.