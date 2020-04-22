U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Massachusetts, endorsed House candidate Kara Eastman Wednesday in the Democratic primary to represent the Omaha area.

Warren, who earned the third most delegates in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary before dropping out last month, encouraged 2nd District voters to embrace Eastman as an agent of change.

“She is exactly the kind of person we need in Congress to join the fight on health care, tackling student debt and taking on corporate power,” Warren said.

Warren endorsed 20 candidates on Wednesday at different levels of government, all women.

Eastman, a nonprofit consultant, is the favorite in a May 12 contest with two other candidates, lawyer Ann Ashford and restaurateur Gladys Harrison. The winner will face U.S. Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., this fall.

Ashford previously announced an endorsement from former Maryland Rep. John Delaney, who dropped out of the Democratic presidential race in January.

Harrison's campaign has said she's focused on the concerns of people in the 2nd District, not national endorsements.

Bacon, who defeated Eastman by nearly two percentage points in his 2018 race, has been endorsed by President Donald Trump. He said the Warren endorsement is the latest example showing Eastman is out of touch with the 2nd District, a swing district.

“It should not surprise anyone that a far-left Democrat candidate for president who got little traction is endorsing a far-left congressional candidate,” Bacon said.

Eastman, who attended an Iowa rally for Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders but did not endorse him, welcomed the support from “Senator Warren and Warren Democrats.”

Being in Warren’s first batch of House endorsements could boost Eastman’s already substantial fundraising advantage. It shows that the Omaha race is on the national radar, Eastman said.

Eastman raised $281,000 in the first quarter of this year, compared to $47,000 for Ashford and $4,852 for Harrison.

Ashford also recently picked up an endorsement from a former rival in the Democratic race.

She announced the endorsement of communications consultant Morgann Freeman on Friday, saying Freeman represented voices that need to be heard.

Freeman, who left the race in February, said she supported Ashford because she cares about “systemic change.”

Freeman, who is 29, was the youngest person in the race.

“I endorse Ann because I believe she’ll prioritize Nebraskans, not special interest lobbyists or partisan squabbles,” Freeman said.

