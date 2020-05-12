Stay tuned for more election developments or sign up for breaking news alerts to get results sent straight to your inbox.
8:52 p.m.
Eastman beats Ashford; Will get rematch against Bacon
Kara Eastman will get her rematch with U.S. Rep. Don Bacon.
Eastman defeated fellow Democrat Ann Ashford in the party primary for the U.S. House of Representatives seat to advance to the November general election against the Republican incumbent Bacon.
In 2018, Eastman lost to Bacon by just under 5,000 votes — about 2%.
Two years ago, Eastman, a nonprofit executive, fired up grassroots progressives to upset former Congressman Brad Ashford — Ann’s husband — in the Democratic primary.
This time, the 48-year-old was running as the clear front-runner, again pushing progressive policies and mostly looking past her two primary opponents to a November rematch.
Ann Ashford, an attorney, had loaned her campaign more than $200,000 for an advertising push during the campaign’s final days.
In unofficial results Tuesday, Eastman was polling ahead of Ashford by almost a 2-to-1 margin.
Bacon, a 56-year-old retired Air Force brigadier general and former commander of Offutt Air Force Base, faced only token opposition in Tuesday's primary. He is seeking to be elected to a third term in the district.
8:30 p.m.
A tight race forms in Board of Regents contest
Three candidates in a primary race for the University of Nebraska Board of Regents are in a tight race.
Candidates Mike Kennedy, Jack Stark and Viv Ewing are all within 711 votes, according to initial election night results. Kennedy had the early lead.
The top two will advance to the November election.
Howard Hawks is not seeking another term on the Board of Regents. He represents District 2, which includes much of Sarpy County and some of Douglas County.
Kennedy has served on the Millard Public Schools board for 18 years and had a spot on the Metro Community College board before that.
Stark is a psychologist who worked with the Husker football team during its national title stretch in the 1990s.
Viv Ewing has been a manager in nonprofits and is married to Douglas County Treasurer John Ewing.
World-Herald staff writers Henry Cordes, Joe Dejka, Reece Ristau and Rick Ruggles.
8:14 p.m.
As polls close, Eastman leads Ashford; Bond issues lead, too
Kara Eastman took the lead over Ann Ashford in the Democratic primary race for the Omaha area House of Representatives seat.
Omaha’s $200 million street maintenance bond issue is well ahead.
Also leading is Millard Public Schools’ $125 million bond issue to fund school maintenance, renovation and safety projects.
In the first election night results out of Douglas County, Eastman was leading Ashford by a vote margin of almost 2-to-1.
Eastman is seeking a rematch against U.S. Rep. Don Bacon, the Republican incumbent who beat her by just under 5,000 votes — about 2% — in 2018. Bacon, a 56-year-old retired Air Force brigadier general and former commander of Offutt Air Force Base, faced only token opposition in Tuesday's primary.
The Omaha streets bond issue would generate $40 million more over the next five years to create a long-term program to repair and maintain roads across Omaha, in every City Council district and dozens of neighborhoods.
The projects would be spread across Omaha’s seven City Council districts. Projects on the priority list include 72nd Street from Pacific Street to Mercy Road, Blondo Street from 108th to 132nd Streets, 60th Street from Ames Avenue to the Northwest Radial and 120th Street between L Street and West Center Road.
If ultimately approved, residents can expect the first road work associated with the bond issue to begin this summer, Mayor Jean Stothert has said.
Millard’s bond issue doesn’t include new schools, focusing rather on maintenance and renovation.
Officials say the expenditures would be spread across the district’s buildings, but four schools are targeted for multimillion-dollar upgrades.
The district would spend $53.4 million on major renovations, $45.5 million on summer maintenance projects, $9 million on safety and security, and the rest on energy-efficiency projects and replacing furniture and capital equipment.
World-Herald staff writers Henry Cordes, Joe Dejka and Reece Ristau.
