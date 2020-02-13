An elderly man was found dead early Thursday outside an assisted living center near 80th Street and West Center Road.
Someone called 911 shortly before 6 a.m. to request that an ambulance come to Crown Pointe senior assisted living center at 2820 S. 80th St. Omaha Fire Department medical personnel determined that the man was dead, according to police scanner traffic.
A 911 dispatcher said Omaha police had opened an investigation into the death. It's not clear if the man lived at the facility.
A woman who answered the phone Thursday morning at Crowne Pointe declined to answer any questions. She referred questions to the director of the facility, who was not present.
