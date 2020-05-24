The coronavirus has thrown the Omaha city government’s revenue picture into crisis. Businesses activity has sagged. Many Omahans, facing furloughs or unemployment, have curtailed their spending. Major revenue-generating events such as the College World Series, U.S. Olympic Swim Trials and in-person Berkshire Hathaway shareholders gathering — all canceled. In all, the current emergency has cost the city about $71 million.
Congress passed the CARES Act precisely to help in this situation. Part of the $2 trillion rescue package is meant to help state and local government in the wake of this crisis. It’s vital that Omaha be adequately reimbursed.
Congress made a serious error, though. Lawmakers stipulated that a city must have a population of at least 500,000 to receive money directly. Cities below that threshold, such as Omaha (as well as Kansas City, St. Louis and Minneapolis), must instead go cap in hand to the local county government and request reimbursement. That’s a poor way to allocate money, since it’s dependent on the vagaries of local government relations.
The Douglas County Board of Commissioners has $166 million from the CARES Act to distribute. The board has a crucial obligation to properly reimburse Omaha. Omaha makes up about 82% of Douglas County’s population and generates the vast majority of the region’s economic activity. What’s more, Omaha city government provides a hefty $16.8 million to help cover annual county costs, including 85% of expenses to operate the Douglas County 911 system, plus significant money for operations of the county jail and landfill.
The Omaha city government under Mayor Jean Stothert has demonstrated fiscal discipline during this crisis by implementing cuts totaling $22.7 million. Steps so far include a hiring and spending freeze, a $5 million reduction in department budgets, elimination of overtime in the fire department and reduction in police overtime. If the city isn’t appropriately reimbursed, further cuts are ahead. Possibilities listed by the city include suspending recycling collection for the rest of the year and keeping libraries and swimming pools closed.
The Douglas County Board mustn’t shirk its responsibility in this matter. It’s imperative that Omaha be adequately compensated.
