Omaha Democrat Kara Eastman is securing help today from the national party — more than two months earlier than she did in 2018, The World-Herald has learned.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee is adding Eastman to its 19-candidate “Red-to-Blue” list, which shows donors which races the party thinks more money might help them win.

In practical terms, Eastman campaign manager Dave Pantos said, that should mean more people to make phone calls and, if allowed, to campaign door to door. It means more direct mail, more TV ads and better research.

Eastman, who lost the Omaha-area House race by about 5,000 votes in 2018, said the DCCC’s quicker decision this time shows she can beat U.S. Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb.

“It’s clearer than ever that the party is unified at all levels, so we can steer the country in the right direction,” said Eastman, a consultant for nonprofit organizations.

Bacon and several of his Republican allies shrugged off the national Democrats’ decision to embrace Eastman in late May instead of early August, as they did in 2018.

“This is just further proof that Kara Eastman is in trouble and cannot win this race on her own,” Bacon said.

But Bacon has outside help, too, including the National Republican Congressional Committee, the Congressional Leadership Fund and Trump Victory, President Donald Trump’s campaign.

He’s on the NRCC’s “Patriot” list of 17 House incumbents from competitive districts that will receive the group’s most intense fundraising attention and campaign help, officials said.

“I don’t think it means a lot,” NRCC spokesman Bob Salera said of Eastman’s DCCC support. “They didn’t name her to it before her primary, because they knew she wasn’t the best candidate.”

Nebraska Democratic Party Chairwoman Jane Kleeb and DCCC Chairwoman Cheri Bustos said Eastman earned her spot with an “authentic” approach to politics, including health care.

Eastman has long enjoyed the backing of national progressives who also favor Medicare for All, which would replace private health insurance with publicly funded health coverage. The DCCC nod shows Eastman now is rebuilding bridges with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, whose group backed Eastman’s primary opponent in 2018, former Rep. Brad Ashford.

Bacon and Republicans have spent weeks highlighting divisions between Eastman and some conservative Nebraska Democrats.

Ann Ashford, who lost to Eastman in May’s Democratic primary, has not endorsed her. Bob Krist, who ran for governor as a Democrat in 2018, has endorsed Bacon, with whom he served in the Air Force. Both Ashford and Krist are former Republicans.

“Bacon is trying to get some political cover since he knows the full embrace of Trump has turned off voters,” Kleeb said.

Eastman, Kleeb and the DCCC said Bacon and Republicans are scared of a unifying Democratic Party come Nov. 3.

Ryan Hamilton, Nebraska Republican Party executive director, said the GOP looks forward to contrasting “an accomplished general” and his “stridently socialist opponent.”

aaron.sanderford@owh.com, 402-444-1135

twitter.com/asanderford

